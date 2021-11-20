Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Both of Alex Morgan's tries came with Exeter down to 14 men after Ian Whitten was sin-binned

Gloucester maintained their perfect record in the Premiership Rugby Cup with another big victory as they beat Exeter 45-19 at Kingsholm.

The Cherry and Whites, who thrashed Bath 71-10 last week, ran in six tries against a young Exeter side.

Leicester got their second win from two games with a 55-7 victory at Wasps.

Kini Murimurivalu's first-half try was added to by Calum Green, James Whitcombe, Hosea Saumaki and two for Guy Porter to see the Tigers lead 41-0.

Oliver Hartley pulled a try back with eight minutes to go before Saumaki scored two more for Leicester in the final three minutes of the game.

Alex Morgan went over twice in the first half as Gloucester sealed a bonus point before the break against the Chiefs, who pulled a try back shortly before the break through Rus Tuima.

George Barton scored Gloucester's fifth try three minutes after half-time before young Exeter winger Arthur Relton and scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne restored some respectability to the scoreline.

But replacement Jack Reeves got a sixth try for the hosts with three minutes to go to put them on 10 points from two games, while Exeter have yet to win a game in the competition after a bonus-point loss to Bristol last week.