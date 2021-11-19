Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Biggar made his Wales debut against Canada in Cardiff in November 2008

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 20 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

It has proved an interesting few weeks for Wales fly-half and Manchester United fan Dan Biggar.

Prior to orchestrating Wales' autumn campaign, which finishes against Australia on Saturday, Biggar attended matches at Old Trafford to watch his beloved football side in action.

While there were mixed results on the field, he rubbed shoulders with legends associated with Manchester United.

He has enjoyed dinner with Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt and sat next to former manager Sir Alex Ferguson when Manchester United were being comprehensively defeated by Liverpool.

"It wasn't much good mind, they were 5-0 down at that point," said Biggar.

"We went a few weeks before and Usain Bolt was there in the directors' lounge. I managed to have dinner with Usain Bolt, which was pretty surreal."

The pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one that resonates with Biggar, as he has had his own battles to win over the doubters.

"It's the same as everyone's got an opinion on the Welsh outside-half or Welsh rugby in general," added Biggar.

"I thought Welsh rugby was complicated and I don't think he'd accept much advice from me.

"It's like that at the minute with them - I don't know why he bothers doing his job, as he's got 10 million people who think they can clearly do it better than him."

Since Biggar made his international debut in 2008, he has faced a test to establish himself as Wales' first-choice fly-half and win the hearts and minds of fans.

Biggar prepares to play his 98th international on Saturday against Australia - his 95th appearance for Wales, supplemented by three Tests for the British and Irish Lions against South Africa last summer.

World Cup dream

Biggar shows no signs of slowing down. He will be 34 when the next World Cup comes around in 2023 and a third global tournament remains a priority.

"That's the real aim, if I can get to that World Cup," added Biggar.

"Coming off the back of a successful Six Nations last time around, I think that's a realistic aim.

"I turned 32 last month but I don't feel that when I'm training or playing. When I stop training I feel 32, but when I'm in amongst it I certainly don't feel like that.

"I'm fully aware I'm in the latter stages of my career. I know exactly what makes my game tick and things."

Biggar believes he has benefited from leaving Ospreys in Wales to join English side Northampton.

"I feel as if I've become a better player since going to Northampton," added Biggar.

"I've learnt more about myself since going there and I feel good.

"I feel especially being in a team at Northampton at the minute, which is a young, fresh team who have got lots of young boys and bringing that out in me.

"I feel like I've still got tons to give. I'd like to think I've done OK.

"I know there's always been someone in Wales who is or is perceived better than me and, for the last 12 years I've played, there's always someone who can do a better job.

"I'd also like to think I've done some things right in my career and managed to do all right."

Biggar believes he has developed into a senior statesmen.

"I feel like that's part of my role," he added.

"You feel you inherit that when you become a senior player and have been around the block a little bit.

"It's nice to be able to pass on because I always feel when I was a 19 or 20-year-old coming through, you were desperate for support, help and motivation.

"It's not all about putting arms around people and things. Sometimes it's a bit of a kick up the backside and about getting guys fired up and them used to what international rugby is about.

"It's not all fancy stuff and high points. It's about digging in and grinding through some tough times also."

Frustrations against Fiji

Biggar excelled in the 23-18 defeat against South Africa but admits his frustrations facing Fiji the following weekend, where Wales eventually came through and won 38-23.

"It was frustrating we did not to play as well we wanted," said Biggar.

"Was I overly happy with how I played on Sunday? Probably not. Could I have played better? Absolutely.

"I would review that game exactly the same as a game in which I had man-of-the-match in and had nine out of 10.

"There is no difference, it's just another week. I am experienced enough to know if you play well you may have some plaudits, if you don't play well people are going to come for you.

"That's how it is. My mood does not get affected, I will come in and do exactly the same, regardless of whether I feel I played OK or not.

"It's the same, back to the drawing board, planning for the next game and hoping to perform well on Saturday."

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says Biggar is one of the best students of the game and Wales' final examination this weekend is Australia.

Biggar faces an individual battle with James O'Connor, with the Wallabies looking to avoid a clean sweep of tour losses following defeats against England and Scotland.

"They are a very skilful side, they probably got a bit overrun by England in that second 40 in terms of the power England put on display," said Biggar.

"It's about matching that, we know they are going to come with a big pack of forwards and try and disrupt us.

"Behind, they have talented backs in James O'Connor who seems to have been around forever. He has tons of experience and some exciting backs outside him.

"Andrew Kellaway has been in good form for them and Kurtley Beale is one of those experienced campaigners.

"So they are going to have lots of tricks up their sleeves with a well-coached team."