Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Canada Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 21 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales and the BBC Sport website and app.

Keira Bevan, Caryl Thomas and Lisa Neumann return for Wales as they end their autumn campaign against Canada in Cardiff on Sunday.

After a revival in fortunes in wins over Japan and South Africa, Wales face the stiffest challenge so far against one of the world's top teams.

Scrum-half Bevan takes over from Ffion Lewis and Neumann returns after passing head injury protocols.

Up front, Thomas is back at loose-head prop as Gwenllian Pyrs makes way,

Neumann's recall means Courtney Keight dropping out of the squad along with Pyrs, while Lewis is on the bench.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham said: "Our primary focus is to keep improving. We are pleased with how we went against Japan and South Africa.

"However, we left a lot of scoring opportunities on the park, that is something we can't do this weekend. When we create chances to score, we must take them.

"Canada are ranked third in the world for good reason. They have Olympic athletes in the side and World Series sevens players.

"They will challenge and test us and play an 'all-court' game - they are strong up front and put a lot of width on the ball too.

"We will have to apply ourselves from the off right through to final whistle.

"We are pleased with our progression so far and we are determined to finish the campaign on a high.

"There is healthy competition within the squad and we have rewarded good performances, but it was also important for us to grow confidence and cohesion at this point in time.

"The good work is down to everyone in the squad even though some haven't featured in the series.

"The standard of training has been high and that's down to the whole group. We want to keep building and keep the momentum going on Sunday and beyond."

Wales: Terry; Neumann, Jones, Lake, C Lewis; Snowsill, Bevan; C Thomas, Phillips, Hale, John, G Evans, Butchers, B Lewis, Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: K Evans, Hope, Kelly, Rose, Crabb, Callender, F Lewis, Wilkins, Webb.