Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton receives treatment on the Aviva Stadium pitch on Saturday

Jamison Gibson-Park will join Ireland captain Johnny Sexton in missing Ireland's final autumn Test against Argentina through injury.

Scrum-half Gibson-Park has a thigh injury while fly-half Sexton has been ruled out for up to six weeks after twisting an ankle and knee in Saturday's 29-20 win against New Zealand.

Leinster lock James Ryan will captain the side with club team-mate Luke McGrath called up to provide extra cover at scrum-half.

Connacht's Jack Carty has been added to the group for Sunday's game while Sexton will remain with Andy Farrell's squad this week as they prepare to face the Pumas.

Sexton, who won his 100th cap in the 60-5 win against Japan on November 6, left the Aviva Stadium field 15 minutes from time against the Kiwis.

Replacement Joey Carbery kicked three crucial late penalties to secure a momentous victory and is expected to start against Mario Ledesma's Argentina this weekend.

Carty, who won the last of his 10 caps at the 2019 World Cup, and Harry Byrne are the other options available to head coach Farrell.

Meanwhile, Munster forward Gavin Coombes returns to the squad following illness.

Argentina last played in Dublin in 2018 when Ireland won 28-17.