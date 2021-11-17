Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former England flanker Michael Lipman, centre, is one former player who is part of legal action against the game's authorities

World Rugby, the game's global governing body, has launched a new initiative that aims to set up a global network of free brain health clinics for elite players.

A group of former players are suing the game's authorities, claiming not enough was done to prevent their brain damage.

"By providing accessible video resources and high-quality care and support through brain health clinics around the world, we can better educate our rugby family," said World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

World Rugby aims to agree contracts next year to establish the first clinics.

Beaumont, who captained England and the British and Irish Lions during his playing days and whose son Josh plays for Sale, admitted the possible long-term effects of the game are a personal, as well as professional, concern.

"As a former player myself, I appreciate that some players may be worried about their brain health," he added, describing it as "a complex and daunting topic" for some.

"It is about creating community, starting conversations and building an understanding of how we all can make lifestyle changes that can positively impact our long-term wellbeing.

"At the same time, we will not sit still in evolving our game to ensure it best protects those playing it."