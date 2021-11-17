James Ryan will captain the side in the absence of Johnny Sexton

Ireland have already moved on from their win over New Zealand and turned their attentions to Argentina, says stand-in captain James Ryan.

The hosts are looking to make it three Autumn Test wins from three on Sunday and extend their winning run to eight.

"It was a great win for us but we're not going to get carried away either," said Ryan.

"By the time we came in on Monday everybody had turned the page and were looking at Argentina straight away."

Ireland's win over the All Blacks was met with euphoria inside the Aviva Stadium and beyond, down in no small part to the impressive manner in which the victory was delivered.

Having struggled to find consistency in recent years Andy Farrell's side appear to have turned a corner in their pursuit of an attractive brand of rugby, and have drawn plaudits from around the rugby world for their recent performances.

After going into the game as underdogs Ireland's stock has now considerably risen, and they will now be expected to close out the calendar year with a final win over the Pumas.

Argentina trained in Dublin on Wednesday having arrived following their win over Italy last weekend

"It does give us confidence that what we're doing is working, the big thing for us now is just being consistent," Ryan continued.

"It is probably a bit easier when you're the underdog. That has probably suited Irish teams in the past but we've got to be able to perform like we're not always the underdog.

"We want to be able to perform consistently so this week is the first opportunity for that."

With captain Johnny Sexton ruled out for at least six weeks, lock Ryan has will assume the role exactly a year on from the first time he skippered the side from the start, against England in last year's Autumn Nations Cup.

The 25-year-old is seen by most as the next Ireland captain once Sexton departs, having led the team during the summer Tests against Japan and the USA.

"When I initially did it it did initially feel like a weight on my shoulders in some ways," he said.

"When I started it was hard not to feel like that but I don't feel that same way anymore. It doesn't actually change a whole lot for me, through the week we have a lot of guys there who are very good in a leadership capacity.

"The advice Faz [Andy Farrell] gave me when I first got the captaincy was to be myself and focus on my own game, and that's the best advice I could have got."