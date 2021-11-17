Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Challenger had been on a month-long trial with Bristol Bears before signing a contract

Bristol Bears have signed prop Ashley Challenger on a one-year contract after a month-long trial with the club.

Challenger, 26, made his debut for the Bears in the Premiership Cup victory over Exeter on Saturday.

He previously played for Championship side Hartpury College.

"For Ash, it was his dream to be a professional rugby player and he has showed the attitude and dedication to make it happen," said Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam.

"It's an honour for me and my family to be able to pull on the Bears jersey and represent the club I have supported growing up," said Challenger.

"I am so grateful to Pat and the coaching team for the opportunity and will be working hard to repay that faith in me."