Zak Farrance: Jersey Reds lock leaves Championship side to join French team Agen
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Lock Zak Farrance has left Jersey Reds to join French second-tier side Agen until the end of the season.
The 25-year-old moved to the island side in 2020 having previously played in France for six years with Oyonnax.
The former Saracens academy player scored three tries in five appearances in the Championship for the island side this season.
"We'd like to thank Zak for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future," the club said.