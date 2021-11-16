Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Zak Farrance has spent most of his professional career in France

Lock Zak Farrance has left Jersey Reds to join French second-tier side Agen until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old moved to the island side in 2020 having previously played in France for six years with Oyonnax.

The former Saracens academy player scored three tries in five appearances in the Championship for the island side this season.