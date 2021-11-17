Griffin said Ireland's failure to qualify for next year's World Cup prompted her to reflect on her career

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin has said recent issues surrounding the team had no bearing on her surprise decision to retire from international rugby.

Griffin's announcement has come after IRFU women's rugby director Anthony Eddy was rebuked for his remarks on support for the women's game.

The Irish skipper previously expressed disappointment at Eddy's remarks, but says she had already decided to retire.

"That hasn't influenced my decision," said the 27-year-old.

Eddy was last week criticised by past and present Ireland internationals for saying the 15-a-side game had not been overlooked in recent years and that both the sevens and XVs women's programmes had received "a lot" of resources.

The IRFU is currently holding a review after Ireland failed to qualify for next year's World Cup in addition to a separate review of the broader structure of the women's game in Ireland, looking at the implementation of the IRFU's 2018-2023 'Women in Rugby action plan'.

However, speaking to the media during an emotional virtual press conference on Tuesday evening, Griffin insisted that her decision to step away from the international scene was fuelled by a desire to put her family first and progress her careers in education and farming.

"It's something I'd come to at another time," explained the Munster back row, who will win her 41st and final Ireland cap on Saturday against Japan in Dublin.

"It has been a tough time for us as a group. To be honest, the pandemic made me re-evaluate a lot of things, being at home with family, it just made me reassess different things and now I have the opportunity to finish on home soil and on my own terms, so that's been my reasoning."

Griffin has loved 'every minute' of Ireland career

Kerry native Griffin made her Test debut against Wales in the 2016 Women's Six Nations and was named captain in January 2018.

She described her Ireland career as a "sacrifice" but insisted that she has "loved every minute" of her time in the green jersey, adding that she wants to be remembered as someone who "let my actions do the talking".

And having led Ireland to an impressive 20-10 victory over the USA on Friday, the departing skipper hopes to bow out in style with another win over Japan.

"I'd like to see another solid performance, for us to play the way we know we can play, to put our best foot forward and enjoy every minute of it.

Griffin (right) led Ireland to an impressive victory over the USA on Friday

"It's the last time this full group will be together and we want to enjoy it, leave no stone unturned and finish on a high with that home crowd and our families there."

Failure to qualify for next year's World Cup in New Zealand came following defeats by Spain and Scotland in September's qualifiers in Italy.

But despite a disappointing year on the pitch, Griffin - who is yet to make a decision on her future with Munster and UL Bohemians - says she is "optimistic" about the future of the women's game in Ireland.

"I know there are reviews taking place to make sure these events don't happen again and that the right procedures are put in place, so I'm taking solace in the fact that the review is happening.

"Obviously I'm not disappearing into the background and I'll still be there for players if they need to reach out. It's time for other players to come in and get that experience."