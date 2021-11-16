Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vickii Cornborough has won more than 50 caps for England

Harlequins and England prop Vickii Cornborough has become the first woman to be elected into a Rugby Players' Association (RPA) leadership role.

Cornborough has been on the RPA players' board since 2017 but was elected to vice-chair on Monday.

The Red Roses player, who has won more than 50 caps, will work alongside Worcester Warriors prop and RPA chair Ethan Waller.

"I am delighted to be stepping into the role of vice-chair," Cornborough said.

"I came into the role with the goal of protecting our player welfare, setting standards on and off the pitch and holding stakeholders accountable for making the right decisions for the players.

"Providing a voice for our members has never been more important, and I am looking forward to contributing to the support and protection of players in the professional game."

Cornborough was awarded a full-time contract in 2019.

RPA Group chief executive Damian Hopley added: "We are so excited to have Vickii elected as our vice-chair.

"Women's rugby has never been in such a strong position and it's a testament to her hard work and dedication both on and off the pitch that she has been recognised by fellow players to take on this leadership role."

Cornborough has been a part of the Red Roses' autumn campaign, in which England have extended their winning run to 17 games.

England will end their autumn internationals on Sunday when they play the USA.