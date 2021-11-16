Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Michael Hooper (left) has played 118 internationals for Australia while James Slipper (centre) has 113 caps

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 20 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Australia captain Michael Hooper will miss the autumn international against Wales with prop James Slipper taking over the leadership role.

Hooper, 30, suffered a foot injury in the 32-15 defeat against England and is ruled out for the match in Cardiff.

Slipper has played 113 internationals for Australia since making his debut in 2010.

The 32-year-old switched from his usual loosehead to start at tighthead for the first time in nine years at Twickenham.

Concussions had ruled out Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou with London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins winning his first Test cap against England after being called into the Wallabies squad for the first time.

It will be the second time Slipper has captained the side after previously leading the Wallabies against USA in 2015.