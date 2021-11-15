England's Owen Farrell and Jamie George ruled out of South Africa Test through injury

Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Breaking news

England captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George have been ruled out of Saturday's Test against South Africa.

Farrell (ankle) and George (knee) have withdrawn from the squad with injuries sustained in last Saturday's 32-15 win over Australia.

Gloucester's Harry Elrington and Jack Singleton have now been called up to Eddie Jones' 34-man squad.

Joe Marler will join on Friday after completing his 10-day isolation period following a positive Covid-19 test.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, today at 17:07

    Wishing both a speedy recovery, George will be a big miss, but Farrell, could be a blessing in disguise.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:06

    This has got penalty-fest written all over it.

  • Comment posted by Davethewave, today at 17:06

    A wonderful opportunity to see England against decent opposition without Farrell. Long term a definite plus.

  • Comment posted by Mark Johnson, today at 17:06

    This is good, not that Farell is a bad player and he certainly had a decent game last Saturday but we know what he can do and this is the time to see how different combinations work out

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Winger, today at 17:05

    Suddenly looking a little inexperienced and exposed to be playing SA. Funny how quickly perceptions can change
    Some on this forum will no doubt be glad as they have been pushing for this but in reality this will make it tougher to beat the world champions

  • Comment posted by bagginsbear, today at 17:05

    Not gonna lie, Faz has his faults but against the non steroidal farm boys of the boks he’ll be a big loss, little Marcus is going to get munched, but maybe Eddie will put Manu at 10 as all 15 positions are interchangeable it would seem

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 17:07

      Trytastic replied:
      Odd, he didn't when he played on the Lions tour in SA

  • Comment posted by okcomputer-lmao, today at 17:04

    manu in the centre then eddie

  • Comment posted by brave as a lion, today at 17:04

    Shame for both of the players . I must admit I don’t get the disdain some have for Farrell and would have him in my countries team anytime

  • Comment posted by Mercutio, today at 17:04

    Farrell's absence may be a blessing in disguise, not so Jamie George.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:03

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Now where was I___, today at 17:03

    OK Eddie, let's have Lawes at 5, Curry at 6, a proper No 8 and 10, 12, 13 of Smith, Manu & Slade

  • Comment posted by No, today at 17:02

    I don't wish any player an injury but I am looking forward with excitement to a more open game in his absence!

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 17:02

    Choose the wrong replacement and SA will run right through him

    • Reply posted by No, today at 17:05

      No replied:
      Kick the ball away every time and SA will run through anyone....

