England's Owen Farrell and Jamie George ruled out of South Africa Test through injury

Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Breaking news

England captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George have been ruled out of Saturday's Test against South Africa.

Farrell (ankle) and George (knee) have withdrawn from the squad with injuries sustained in last Saturday's 32-15 win over Australia.

Gloucester's Harry Elrington and Jack Singleton have now been called up to Eddie Jones' 34-man squad.

Joe Marler will join on Friday after completing his 10-day isolation period following a positive Covid-19 test.

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Comment posted by Rondowriter, today at 17:18

    I get the strange impression that people just come on here to be perverse.

  • Comment posted by kitchen, today at 17:17

    So they call up a prop for Farrell?

  • Comment posted by Green and Mean, today at 17:17

    We have to start rebuilding for the next World Cup. As good a servant that Farrell has been he needs to be confined to the bench now. We still have his experience. We need to pump Smith up so that he is the best he can be.

  • Comment posted by tightheadprop, today at 17:16

    I bet EJ will still pick Farrell and ask the IRB to allow a "runner" for him just like in cricket.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 17:18

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Maybe they could use one of "water" boys....

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 17:15

    Massive shame. Both were awesome last weekend.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 17:15

    South Africa will not worry too much about England’s back line, they will be looking to work over the forwards as they did against Scotland and Wales. Marler coming back is good news for England.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 17:13

    A chance for EJ to show South Africa something different rather than trying to take them on physically now that Farrell is out.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 17:12

    A chance to see what this

  • Comment posted by Gary Davis, today at 17:12

    Hope the lads recover quickly. Will be an interesting game on Saturday. I’m sure the South Africans will be pleased

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 17:18

      steggsy replied:
      They'll be overjoyed. It'll be so tough. Over to the pack.

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 17:11

    And if Marcus adopts the same game plan as Eddie has had Farrell playing for England will he then be the one who kicks all the time and we need to replace him

    Not sure we will see lots of open play against SA - I imagine De Allende is licking his lips with Farrell out

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 17:10

    Who are the ABE brigade going to pile their ire on now?
    Sorry for both players but think George will be most missed. Would love it if we could beat them but won't be holding my breath so a good performance would be appreciated.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:13

      SD replied:
      Jones? Itoje? Curry? Lawes? English tea lady?

      They'll find plenty don't fret.

  • Comment posted by QuinsFan, today at 17:09

    Farrell was dire on Saturday, plus he has never been any good as a captain. Playing a weak Australian team, he opted for penalty kicks to boost his tally rather than go for the corner and let Smith conjure up a try with the back line.

    • Reply posted by Wiltshire Winger, today at 17:16

      Wiltshire Winger replied:
      I’m a Quins fan too and can’t fully agree with this
      Against SAle Marcus struggled to make an impression and as SA are the adult version of SAle he might do again unless the Eng pack get parity or better

  • Comment posted by The Limehouse golems front tooth, today at 17:09

    So? He is not good enough to be in the side. If gollum is planning for the next WC then Farrell is not part of that.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 17:19

      steggsy replied:
      Why be so personally insulting?

  • Comment posted by RooStar, today at 17:09

    Both tremendous servants to the national team and I hope they recover quickly.

    The replacements now have the opportunity to step up, there is a not a tougher test than South Africa to prove their worth.

    Hopefully we see Youngs, Smith, May, Tuilagi, Slade, Radwan, Stewart.

    • Reply posted by hulio, today at 17:16

      hulio replied:
      No, hopefully youngs will be out too. His pass is too slow and it shuts down our whole back lines options. Around the park he is great but like a great hooker who cannot throw in to the line out, a scrum half who cannot pass is bad for the team.

  • Comment posted by 139 Boy, today at 17:08

    so I think Jones will pick: 9 Youngs; 10 Smith; 11 May;12 Tuilagi; 13 Slade; 14 Radwan; 15 Steward.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:11

      SD replied:
      Maybe Quirke instead of Youngs. Otherwise my pick.
      Dombrandt 8, Curry and Underhill 6/7. Itoje/Hill 2nd rows with Lawes on bench. (Need more weight first 50 mins against SA).
      Front row is issue depending who's fit/available.

  • Comment posted by FairfaxDave, today at 17:08

    Boks won't like this. They know what you get with Farrell, but not Smith

  • Comment posted by GMC, today at 17:08

    Eddie: You may i have my first born if you PLEASE just play RQ-MS-MT-HS.

  • Comment posted by DJWFC, today at 17:07

    Wishing both a speedy recovery, George will be a big miss, but Farrell, could be a blessing in disguise.

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 17:13

      steggsy replied:
      After his performance on Saturday I agree about George. A huge miss. I thought Farrell did v well after last season. Looked after Smith on his first big test. I think he might be missed but Smith will have to step up sometime....maybe not against those brutes the Saffies. They'll try to rough him up with late hits etc.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:06

    This has got penalty-fest written all over it.

