AB Zondagh has arrived from Toulouse as Gregor Townsend's attack specialist

Scotland proved they are "a force to be reckoned with" despite losing the weekend defeat by South Africa, new assistant coach AB Zondagh says.

Gregor Townsend's side were leading at half-time before losing 30-15 to the world champions at Murrayfield.

It was Zondagh's first game as Scotland's attack specialist.

"This forward pack we have is immense - we saw at the weekend how we stopped the maul threat from South Africa," the former Toulouse coach says.

"If we can stop that, we're a force to be reckoned with and I really believe this team has got so much more in them."

Japan are next up at Murrayfield on Saturday for Scotland's Autumn Series, which started with victories over Tonga and Australia.

The visitors defeated Portugal 38-25 on Saturday to end a run of four consecutive defeats since their first-ever win over Scotland - at their home World Cup in 2019.

"It is going to be a different threat this weekend, but it is a threat nonetheless," Zondagh suggests. "It is a very good team, it is a very good coaching team, a very smart coaching team, so we have to expect the unexpected from them and we must definitely not underestimate them.

"They are a very strong side. They didn't put out their full-strength side at the weekend, so I wouldn't read too much into that game. We are going to have to concentrate for 80 minutes to win the game."

It was a loss of concentration that ultimately cost Scotland against the team from his homeland, according to Zondagh.

"You have to give respect where respect is due - South Africa are a very difficult team to play against and a difficult team to beat," he says.

"They grind out their way of paying. They impose on you for 80 minutes non-stop and I think we did some really good things and we showed what is possible."