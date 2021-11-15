Leicester have now won 10 in a row - starting with the final match of last season

Leicester assistant coach Brett Deacon says giving several players their debuts in the Premiership Rugby Cup will stand the team in good stead.

The Tigers opened their campaign with a 32-23 victory over Sale on Saturday.

Scott Hall and Josh Poullet, from Nottingham, both started the game under the formal link-up between the clubs.

"It's important at the stage where we are in the season that we give opportunities to guys that haven't had that opportunity," said Deacon.

"Then we can really create an understanding of where everybody is in terms of their performance."

The Tigers only had one training session in the week preceding the Sale game in order to give players a rest, but were still good enough to make it nine wins out of nine this season.

"We stick to the process. We don't talk about winning. We haven't talked about winning all year," Deacon told BBC Radio Leicester.

"For me it starts with how our performance is and how we fight, and the scoreboard will take care of itself.

"We used two guys from Nottingham, Josh and Scotty Hall, [but] I think seven made their debuts today, so credit to all the players and all the staff that stepped up to just get on with the job and and put in a performance we could be proud of."

Among those to make their debut from the bench was recent signing Tomiwa Agbongbon, a 19-year-old back rower and Loughborough University student.

"Tomi is a raw talent and very athletic, but what we've liked in the short time we've seen him is that he just rips into everything he's required to do," said Deacon.

"He just gets on with it and that's what we want - we want guys that don't make excuses for anything and work really hard when they're here.

"We're a team that's based on effort and fight and that type of thing epitomises that."