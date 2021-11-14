Wales 38-23 Fiji: Stuttering hosts hit back to beat 14-man visitors

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Ryan Elias scores for Wales
Hooker Ryan Elias scored from close range in each half for Wales
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji
Wales (14) 38
Tries: Elias 2, Hardy, Cuthbert, Rees-Zammit, L Williams Cons: Biggar 2, Sheedy 2
Fiji (13) 23
Tries: Nayacalevu 2 Cons: Volavola 2 Pens: Volavola 3

Wales battled back to earn a stuttering victory over ill-disciplined, 14-man Fiji.

With Fiji leading 13-7, wing Eroni Sau was sent off for a reckless swinging arm on Johnny Williams in the 25th minute.

The visitors also picked up two yellow cards.

Hooker Ryan Elias scored twice with Kieran Hardy, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams also scoring as Wales finished strongly.

Wales host Australia next Saturday to end their autumn series, having lost to New Zealand and South Africa before overcoming Fiji.

The visitors underlined their attacking threat with two tries from Waisea Nayacalevu and 13 points from Ben Volavola, but will be left to rue their indiscipline with playing periods of the game with 13 men despite leading 10-0, 13-7 and 23-14.

Wales were sloppy and their attacking play lacked cohesion for long periods and were indebted to a sensational late score from wing Rees-Zammit, while full-back Liam Williams impressed on his international return and ran in the final try.

Wayne Pivac's side will be grateful for the victory after two defeats but will require a marked improvement in the final autumn international against Australia next weekend.

It was a frantic encounter which Wales coach Pivac would have known to expect having been in charge of Fiji between 2004 and 2007, while the visitors were led by a Welshman in Gareth Baber.

He was heading up a temporary Fiji coaching staff for the autumn international fixtures because head coach Vern Cotter and the team's other southern hemisphere-based coaches were not involved due to travel restrictions.

Wale were affected by late changes with prop Tomas Francis ruled out with concussion and Will GriffJohn promoted to make his first start. Josh Adams was a very late withdrawal with a calf injury suffered in the warm-up with Nick Tompkins replacing him at centre.

Francis and Adams joined a lengthy casualty list that includes Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Ross Moriarty, Dan Lydiate and Aaron Wainwright.

Fiji took advantage of Wales' disrupted build-up by compiling an early 10-point advantage against a home side captained by flanker Ellis Jenkins.

Number eight Viliame Mata burst through and released centre Nayacalevu for the opening score as Volavola converted and added a penalty.

The physical nature of the opening exchanges was highlighted when John only lasted seven minutes on his first start before leaving with a head injury to be replaced by Dillon Lewis.

Wales settled down and responded with a try for hooker Elias from a driving lineout with Biggar converting.

Volavola slotted over a second penalty before wing Sau was red carded for the needless swinging arm.

English television match official Stuart Terheege alerted referee Nic Berry to the incident and also persuaded the Australian official to give a red, rather than a yellow card.

Wales had a man advantage but kept making basic errors typified by a loose Hardy pass to Rees-Zammit, while the hosts continually lost the ball at the contact area with Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi outstanding in this facet.

More concerted Welsh pressure led to Fiji being reduced to 13 men when flanker Albert Tuisue was shown a yellow card for the team's persistent offending.

The home side made their two-man advantage tell with Hardy sniping over unopposed from a scrum and Biggar converting to give Wales the lead for the first time.

Wales appeared to have scored a third try with Rees-Zammit collecting a Biggar chip kick, but it was ruled out because earlier in the move the wing was deemed to be out of play when retrieving possession.

Wales led 14-13 at the interval, but a high tackle from Adam Beard on Frank Lomani allowed Volavola to restore Fiji's advantage despite still having 13 men.

Some Fiji magic followed. Full-back Setareki Tuicuvu took a quick free-kick tap penalty and released Vilimoni Botitu and he gave the try-scoring pass to Nayacalevu, who cantered away for a converted try.

The brilliance was tempered by the ill-discipline as Fiji were again reduced to 13 men when replacement prop Eroni Mawi was shown a yellow card and Elias went over for his second score from a driving lineout.

Replacement centre Willis Halaholo initiated some urgency in the Welsh backline and Cuthbert profited with an expert finish in his first international for four years.

Wales regained the lead and Exeter's 19-year-old lock Christ Tshiunza was given his international debut as a replacement while another young star delivered.

Rees-Zammit produced a brilliant individual try as he sprinted onto his own kick with the score awarded after consultation between the officials, who decided he grounded the ball.

Man-of-the-match Williams sealed the victory with a late try, but the 15-point victory flattered the hosts.

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Tompkins, J Williams, Rees-Zammit; Biggar, Hardy; Carre, Elias, John, Rowlands, Beard, Jenkins (capt), Young, Basham.

Replacements: Roberts not used, G Thomas for Carre (49), Lewis for John (7), Tshiunza for Rowlands (70), S Davies for Young (57), T Williams for Hardy (50), Sheedy for Biggar (62), Halaholo for J Williams (50),

Fiji: Tuicuvu; Tuisova, Nayacalevu (capt), Botitu, Sau; Volavola, Lomani; Ravia, Matavesi, Doge, Ratuniyarawa, Mayanavanua, Tuisue, Kunavula, Mata.

Replacements: Togiatama for Matavesi (79), Mawi for Ravai (50), Atalifo for Doge (50), Ratuva for Ratuniyarawa (72), Dakuwaqa for Kunavula (50), Matawalu for Lomani (72), Naqalevu for Botitu (57), Tuimaba for Tuicuvu (74)

Red card: Sau 25

Yellow cards: Tuisue 37, Mawi 61

Match officials

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistant Referees: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand), Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (England)

Comments

Join the conversation

207 comments

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 17:37

    Very poor that, lets not forget how fortunate we were with opposition cards in the 6 nations as well. Very nearly an all time record defeat against the all blacks this Autumn and about to drop out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time. Pivac needs to sort it out, this is not good enough.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 17:44

      blues1959 replied:
      Very fortunate with opposition cards? They were all for serious foul play so not lucky with cards! Virtually a 3rd string side v NZ, 21 of those points were from interceptions and a brilliant return of kick other than those not too far behind and worl rankings count for zilch atm because they only count towards world cup seedings and they are done already! So apart from that you have a valid point

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 17:28

    Scoreline flattered us. The lack of depth is worrying

    • Reply posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 17:55

      Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      Do Wales ever field a first team? All they’ve said since the Lions was “That was our B team.”

  • Comment posted by Ex-Corshamite, today at 17:40

    The score flatters us. Wales game plan shocking. Well done Fiji for staying in the game with 14/13 players.

  • Comment posted by Davedruid, today at 17:38

    A wing gets red for trying to tackle, 2 ABs get a yellow for just smashing with their shoulders on Moriaty? Law needs to be looked at.Well played Fiji.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 17:41

      muddy wolf replied:
      Nothing wrong with the law, it’s the interpretation

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 17:37

    Thankfully, for Wales and other nations, Fiji are generally unable to assemble the squad they want and have the preparation time they need. They are a joy to watch because they play the game in the right way. It would also help if they could ensure they keep 15 men on the pitch!

    • Reply posted by steggsy, today at 17:45

      steggsy replied:
      That's their trouble.

  • Comment posted by Devon, today at 17:34

    Wales got Fiji in World Cup ….look out there

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 17:46

      blues1959 replied:
      Almost got them every world cup so nothing new there

  • Comment posted by stonethrower, today at 17:48

    Dress it up however you want that was an embarrassing performance by Wales, the third in three weeks.

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 18:08

      Johnr replied:
      Thought wales were competetive against the ABs for an hour despite fielding an inexperienced team and were very competitive v SA, the world champs.
      So youre talking balderdash
      Almost as bad as Bojo the clown PM!!

  • Comment posted by monkeyspanner, today at 17:40

    Not looking good for wales in 6 nations

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 17:43

      billyb19 replied:
      Wales will never make it up into the 3rd tier of international rugby at this rate..

  • Comment posted by monkeyspanner, today at 17:36

    Well done wales beating afiji team with13 players on the pitch for most of the game different story ifitwas 15 v15 I see a 5 th place finish for wales in 6 nations,no strength in depth and be demolished by all but Italy will push them all the way ,enjoy tonight but poor I’m afraid

    • Reply posted by Polzoid, today at 17:41

      Polzoid replied:
      Just imagine how happy you would have been if Fiji had won… Never mind a, maybe next time?

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 17:33

    Fair play to Fiji, they were magnificent considering being 1/2 men down so much of the game. The Welsh brigade on the Amazon commentary was embarrassing, Jamie Roberts the clown calling the game a forgone conclusion at half time. Also Biggar is such a man child it's painful listening to him berate refs all the time

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 17:46

    Wales very poor against 13 men for 20 mins and 14 men after 25 mins. Fiji had key men missing as well. Even Australia might win on Saturday at this rate.

  • Comment posted by lewnatic, today at 17:33

    Terrible performance by wales. Entertaining game but worrying that our second string is that weak. Can see a thumping from Australia which is worrying considering how bad they were against England! Yet to be convinced by the Pivac appointment!

    • Reply posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 17:52

      Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      Still using the old “It was our second string side.” 343 caps in the XV suggests plenty of first team players in the side. Hardly a B Team.

  • Comment posted by jejwillett, today at 17:48

    Trying to be diplomatic here but that scoreline flatters Wales rather. Okay, they’ve been decimated by injuries but the best part of an hour of play against a maximum of 14, you have to say, quite indisciplined players - you’d expect more than a 15-point win margin wouldn’t you?

    • Reply posted by Johnr, today at 18:10

      Johnr replied:
      No
      Not with that team Pivac picked today!

  • Comment posted by Globetrotter, today at 17:39

    Congratulations Wales on beating 13 men again. Must feel very satisfying beating less men... You'll get hammered by 15 men. Oh.. You have been already the past few weeks 😆

    • Reply posted by Wayne, today at 17:44

      Wayne replied:
      Wasn't 13 men, surely if your going to be a a@$e, get the facts right

  • Comment posted by annaliandnick, today at 17:42

    A flattered scoreline for a side who beat a 13 man at times teir 2 nation. Well done lol

    • Reply posted by Wayne, today at 17:47

      Wayne replied:
      Clearly didn't watch the game if you thought it was 13 men.
      Fiji went down to 13 men yes but weren't always 13 men. And Wales were poor

  • Comment posted by Waynes World, today at 17:28

    I knew we'd be in trouble when Fiji went back up to 14 men.

  • Comment posted by Weaty warrior, today at 17:41

    Wales continuing their fine form from 6N against 14 men.

    • Reply posted by Birdz, today at 18:08

      Birdz replied:
      Yeah, but Wales still won and its not like they dived in the box or anything. Fiji players just daft at times.
      For what it's worth it was a ponderous performance for Wales. Need to take that in context of a lot of new(ish) players. Take the win and thankyou Fiji for the challenge.

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 17:40

    Poor performance once again. The passing skills are worse than club standard. What are the coaches doing in the week? Our skill levels have are not getting any better. Our rule of not playing in Wales is not working. There are better players watching on tv that that who played.
    Going backwards is understatement

  • Comment posted by Edgar The Egg , today at 17:40

    Wales were very fortunate yet again.

    • Reply posted by Lord_Frizzle_Bertie_Flap_Jnr, today at 17:43

      Lord_Frizzle_Bertie_Flap_Jnr replied:
      Yes they were, and feeling fortunate to have score 7 tries is a very nice felling indeed.

  • Comment posted by Insert funny name here, today at 17:38

    on one hand, we had an entire test match squad's worth of players injured/unavailable. Either insanely bad luck or something wrong from a conditioning/training point of view. From that angle, a win is a win. However, Fiji played 25% of the game with 13 men and less than half with 15. A worrying indication of our lack of strength in depth. Was a must win - and we won. Not much else to take from it.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 17:47

      bridstow man replied:
      Fair objective no national tinted glasses agree entirely.

