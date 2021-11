Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tomas Francis joined Ospreys from Exeter for the 2021-22 season

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales prop Tomas Francis has withdrawn from Sunday's autumn international against Fiji with WillGriff John handed his first international start.

Francis, 29, was due to win his 60th cap but is unavailable after suffering a concussion in training on Friday.

That means Scarlets tight-head John will win his second cap after coming off the bench for his debut in the 23-18 defeat by South Africa.

Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis is promoted to the replacements' bench.

Francis had been due to start his third international of the autumn series. He joins a lengthy casualty list that includes Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Ross Moriarty, Dan Lydiate and Aaron Wainwright.

Wales: L Williams; Cuthbert, Adams, J Williams, Rees-Zammit; Biggar, Hardy; Carre, Elias, John, Rowlands, Beard, Jenkins (capt), Young, Basham.

Replacements: Roberts, Thomas, Lewis, Tshiunza, S Davies, T Williams, Sheedy, Tompkins.

Fiji: Tuicuvu; Tuisova, Nayacalevu (capt), Botitu, Sau; Volavola, Lomani; Ravia, Matavesi, Doge, Ratuniyarawa, Mayanavanua, Tuisue, Kunavula, Mata.

Replacements: Togiatama, Mawi, Atalifo, Ratuva, Dakuwaqa, Matawalu, Naqalevu, Tuimaba.