Welsh club rugby results

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 13 November, 2021

Indigo Group Premiership Cup

East

Merthyr 61 - 32 Pontypridd

Newport 28 - 34 RGC

West

Aberavon 36 - 15 Bridgend

Carmarthen Quins 24 - 21 Swansea

Llanelli 12 - 54 Llandovery

Admiral National Championship

Bargoed 32 - 10 Beddau

Cardiff Met 43 - 22 Ystalyfera

Glamorgan Wanderers 28 - 27 Tata Steel

Narberth 22 - 30 Neath

Pontypool 42 - 3 Maesteg Quins

Trebanos 21 - 14 Cross Keys

Ystrad Rhondda 0 - 20 Bedwas

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Brecon 34 - 24 Pontypool United

Dowlais 9 - 41 Newbridge

Nelson 30 - 16 Monmouth

Penallta 39 - 3 Brynmawr

Risca 22 - 20 Blaenavon

Senghenydd P - P Bedlinog

Division 1 East Central

Dinas Powys 10 - 34 St Peters

Porth Harlequins 22 - 20 Rumney

Rhydyfelin 25 - 42 Rhiwbina

St Josephs 14 - 35 Mountain Ash

Treorchy 20 - 17 Cambrian Welfare

Ynysybwl 22 - 29 Barry

Division 1 North

Bro Ffestiniog P - P Nant Conwy

COBRA 10 - 11 Llandudno

Dolgellau 22 - 15 Dinbych

Llangefni 15 - 18 Caernarfon

Pwllheli 43 - 12 Bethesda

Ruthin 20 - 7 Bala

Division 1 West Central

Bonymaen 31 - 37 Skewen

Bridgend Athletic 20 - 7 Kenfig Hill

Glynneath 8 - 0 Dunvant

Nantyffyllon 52 - 3 Brynamman

Tondu 0 - 14 Birchgrove

Waunarlwydd 16 - 13 Ammanford

Division 1 West

Felinfoel 39 - 17 Penclawdd

Gowerton 19 - 24 Newcastle Emlyn

Llangennech 26 - 6 Llanelli Wanderers

Pembroke 15 - 34 Gorseinon

Whitland 13 - 12 Crymych

Yr Hendy 28 - 26 Aberystwyth

Division 2 East

Caerleon 12 - 12 Pill Harriers

Croesyceiliog 30 - 30 Newport HSOB

Hartridge P - P Cwmbran

Oakdale 36 - 15 Caldicot

Talywain 32 - 12 Blackwood

Ynysddu P - P Abergavenny

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare 27 - 10 Llantwit Fardre

Cowbridge P - P Llanishen

Gilfach Goch 8 - 19 Cilfynydd

Llantrisant 29 - 26 Caerphilly

Taffs Well 10 - 57 Abercynon

Treharris 8 - 29 Abercwmboi

Division 2 North

Abergele 35 - 10 Bangor

Colwyn Bay 21 - 18 Mold

Nant Conwy II 29 - 3 Newtown

Rhyl & District 22 - 15 Shotton Steel

Welshpool 14 - 41 Wrexham

Division 2 West Central

Builth Wells 24 - 31 Resolven

Maesteg Celtic 35 - 31 Porthcawl

Pencoed 23 - 26 Morriston

Pyle 8 - 6 Heol y Cyw

Seven Sisters 25 - 20 Bridgend Sports

Ystradgynlais 19 - 34 Aberavon Quins

Division 2 West

Fishguard 22 - 26 Pontyberem

Loughor 20 - 29 Nantgaredig

Mumbles 25 - 15 Milford Haven

Pontarddulais 29 - 28 Kidwelly

Tenby United 13 - 27 Carmarthen Athletic

Tycroes 21 - 26 Burry Port

Division 3 East A

Abertysswg 33 - 17 RTB Ebbw Vale

Deri 38 - 13 Machen

Llanhilleth P - P Garndiffaith

Rhymney 22 - 27 Blaina

Tredegar Ironsides 8 - 18 Abertillery B G

Usk 23 - 7 Abercarn

Division 3 East Central A

CR Cymry Caerdydd 22 - 12 Pontyclun

Llanharan 7 - 5 Pentyrch (abandoned - 27 mins - injury)

Penarth 38 - 0 Old Illtydians

Penygraig P - P Fairwater

St Albans 38 - 15 Cardiff Quins

Tylorstown 23 - 23 Canton

Division 3 North

Holyhead P - P Rhosllanerchrugog

Llanidloes 29 - 0 Mold II

Menai Bridge 33 - 8 Machynlleth

Pwllheli II P - P Llangefni II

Ruthin II 38 - 0 Flint

Wrexham II P - P Dinbych II

Division 3 West Central A

Baglan 42 - 17 Taibach

Cwmafan 8 - 39 Nantymoel

Cwmllynfell 23 - 25 Cwmgors

Swansea Uplands 26 - 14 Bryncoch

Tonmawr 5 - 26 Abercrave

Vardre 31 - 37 Aberavon Green Stars

Division 3 West A

Haverfordwest 27 - 13 St Clears

Laugharne 36 - 34 Neyland

Llanybydder 50 - 14 Llangwm

Pembroke Dock Quins 7 - 43 Lampeter Town

St Davids 0 - 60 Cardigan

Tregaron 18 - 23 Aberaeron

Division 3 East B

Chepstow 15 - 10 St Julians HSOB

Hafodyrynys 16 - 57 Newport Saracens

New Panteg 0 - 82 Nantyglo

New Tredegar 13 - 64 Fleur De Lys

Trinant 51 - 12 Blackwood Stars

Whitehead 15 - 16 Aberbargoed

Division 3 East Central B

Caerau Ely 31 - 32 Tonyrefail

Gwernyfed 30 - 23 Treherbert

Llandaff 34 - 8 Old Penarthians

Llantwit Major 67 - 27 Llandaff North

Tonyrefail P - P Hirwaun

Wattstown 29 - 10 Cefn Coed

Ynysowen P - P Caerau Ely

Division 3 West Central B

Briton Ferry 6 - 8 Neath Athletic

Cefn Cribwr P - P Glyncorrwg

Glais 40 - 14 Crynant

Maesteg P - P Bryncethin

Penlan P - P Banwen

Pontrhydyfen P - P Alltwen

Division 3 West B

Bynea 17 - 33 Penygroes

Furnace United 39 - 37 Llangadog

Llandybie 24 - 32 Llandeilo

New Dock Stars 15 - 26 Cefneithin

Trimsaran P - P Betws

Tumble 29 - 3 Amman United

Division 3 East C

Brynithel P - P Rogerstone

Crumlin P - P Pontllanfraith

Magor 18 - 38 Crickhowell

West Mon 13 - 50 Bettws

Division 3 East Central C

Brackla 19 - 17 Whitchurch

Cardiff Internationals 17 - 46 Tref y Clawdd

Cardiff Saracens 60 - 14 Sully View

Ferndale 82 - 9 Llandrindod Wells

Division 3 West Central C

Fall Bay 10 - 34 Rhigos

Pantyffynnon 10 - 50 Pontyates

Pontardawe 41 - 0 Penybanc

Pontycymmer 7 - 10 Ogmore Vale

South Gower 35 - 15 Cwmtwrch

Tonna P - P Cwmgwrach

Division 3 East D

Abersychan 12 - 67 Tredegar

Cwmcarn United P - P Trefil

Forgeside 35 - 10 Old Tyleryan

