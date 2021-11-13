Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 13 November, 2021
Indigo Group Premiership Cup
East
Merthyr 61 - 32 Pontypridd
Newport 28 - 34 RGC
West
Aberavon 36 - 15 Bridgend
Carmarthen Quins 24 - 21 Swansea
Llanelli 12 - 54 Llandovery
Admiral National Championship
Bargoed 32 - 10 Beddau
Cardiff Met 43 - 22 Ystalyfera
Glamorgan Wanderers 28 - 27 Tata Steel
Narberth 22 - 30 Neath
Pontypool 42 - 3 Maesteg Quins
Trebanos 21 - 14 Cross Keys
Ystrad Rhondda 0 - 20 Bedwas
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Brecon 34 - 24 Pontypool United
Dowlais 9 - 41 Newbridge
Nelson 30 - 16 Monmouth
Penallta 39 - 3 Brynmawr
Risca 22 - 20 Blaenavon
Senghenydd P - P Bedlinog
Division 1 East Central
Dinas Powys 10 - 34 St Peters
Porth Harlequins 22 - 20 Rumney
Rhydyfelin 25 - 42 Rhiwbina
St Josephs 14 - 35 Mountain Ash
Treorchy 20 - 17 Cambrian Welfare
Ynysybwl 22 - 29 Barry
Division 1 North
Bro Ffestiniog P - P Nant Conwy
COBRA 10 - 11 Llandudno
Dolgellau 22 - 15 Dinbych
Llangefni 15 - 18 Caernarfon
Pwllheli 43 - 12 Bethesda
Ruthin 20 - 7 Bala
Division 1 West Central
Bonymaen 31 - 37 Skewen
Bridgend Athletic 20 - 7 Kenfig Hill
Glynneath 8 - 0 Dunvant
Nantyffyllon 52 - 3 Brynamman
Tondu 0 - 14 Birchgrove
Waunarlwydd 16 - 13 Ammanford
Division 1 West
Felinfoel 39 - 17 Penclawdd
Gowerton 19 - 24 Newcastle Emlyn
Llangennech 26 - 6 Llanelli Wanderers
Pembroke 15 - 34 Gorseinon
Whitland 13 - 12 Crymych
Yr Hendy 28 - 26 Aberystwyth
Division 2 East
Caerleon 12 - 12 Pill Harriers
Croesyceiliog 30 - 30 Newport HSOB
Hartridge P - P Cwmbran
Oakdale 36 - 15 Caldicot
Talywain 32 - 12 Blackwood
Ynysddu P - P Abergavenny
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare 27 - 10 Llantwit Fardre
Cowbridge P - P Llanishen
Gilfach Goch 8 - 19 Cilfynydd
Llantrisant 29 - 26 Caerphilly
Taffs Well 10 - 57 Abercynon
Treharris 8 - 29 Abercwmboi
Division 2 North
Abergele 35 - 10 Bangor
Colwyn Bay 21 - 18 Mold
Nant Conwy II 29 - 3 Newtown
Rhyl & District 22 - 15 Shotton Steel
Welshpool 14 - 41 Wrexham
Division 2 West Central
Builth Wells 24 - 31 Resolven
Maesteg Celtic 35 - 31 Porthcawl
Pencoed 23 - 26 Morriston
Pyle 8 - 6 Heol y Cyw
Seven Sisters 25 - 20 Bridgend Sports
Ystradgynlais 19 - 34 Aberavon Quins
Division 2 West
Fishguard 22 - 26 Pontyberem
Loughor 20 - 29 Nantgaredig
Mumbles 25 - 15 Milford Haven
Pontarddulais 29 - 28 Kidwelly
Tenby United 13 - 27 Carmarthen Athletic
Tycroes 21 - 26 Burry Port
Division 3 East A
Abertysswg 33 - 17 RTB Ebbw Vale
Deri 38 - 13 Machen
Llanhilleth P - P Garndiffaith
Rhymney 22 - 27 Blaina
Tredegar Ironsides 8 - 18 Abertillery B G
Usk 23 - 7 Abercarn
Division 3 East Central A
CR Cymry Caerdydd 22 - 12 Pontyclun
Llanharan 7 - 5 Pentyrch (abandoned - 27 mins - injury)
Penarth 38 - 0 Old Illtydians
Penygraig P - P Fairwater
St Albans 38 - 15 Cardiff Quins
Tylorstown 23 - 23 Canton
Division 3 North
Holyhead P - P Rhosllanerchrugog
Llanidloes 29 - 0 Mold II
Menai Bridge 33 - 8 Machynlleth
Pwllheli II P - P Llangefni II
Ruthin II 38 - 0 Flint
Wrexham II P - P Dinbych II
Division 3 West Central A
Baglan 42 - 17 Taibach
Cwmafan 8 - 39 Nantymoel
Cwmllynfell 23 - 25 Cwmgors
Swansea Uplands 26 - 14 Bryncoch
Tonmawr 5 - 26 Abercrave
Vardre 31 - 37 Aberavon Green Stars
Division 3 West A
Haverfordwest 27 - 13 St Clears
Laugharne 36 - 34 Neyland
Llanybydder 50 - 14 Llangwm
Pembroke Dock Quins 7 - 43 Lampeter Town
St Davids 0 - 60 Cardigan
Tregaron 18 - 23 Aberaeron
Division 3 East B
Chepstow 15 - 10 St Julians HSOB
Hafodyrynys 16 - 57 Newport Saracens
New Panteg 0 - 82 Nantyglo
New Tredegar 13 - 64 Fleur De Lys
Trinant 51 - 12 Blackwood Stars
Whitehead 15 - 16 Aberbargoed
Division 3 East Central B
Caerau Ely 31 - 32 Tonyrefail
Gwernyfed 30 - 23 Treherbert
Llandaff 34 - 8 Old Penarthians
Llantwit Major 67 - 27 Llandaff North
Tonyrefail P - P Hirwaun
Wattstown 29 - 10 Cefn Coed
Ynysowen P - P Caerau Ely
Division 3 West Central B
Briton Ferry 6 - 8 Neath Athletic
Cefn Cribwr P - P Glyncorrwg
Glais 40 - 14 Crynant
Maesteg P - P Bryncethin
Penlan P - P Banwen
Pontrhydyfen P - P Alltwen
Division 3 West B
Bynea 17 - 33 Penygroes
Furnace United 39 - 37 Llangadog
Llandybie 24 - 32 Llandeilo
New Dock Stars 15 - 26 Cefneithin
Trimsaran P - P Betws
Tumble 29 - 3 Amman United
Division 3 East C
Brynithel P - P Rogerstone
Crumlin P - P Pontllanfraith
Magor 18 - 38 Crickhowell
West Mon 13 - 50 Bettws
Division 3 East Central C
Brackla 19 - 17 Whitchurch
Cardiff Internationals 17 - 46 Tref y Clawdd
Cardiff Saracens 60 - 14 Sully View
Ferndale 82 - 9 Llandrindod Wells
Division 3 West Central C
Fall Bay 10 - 34 Rhigos
Pantyffynnon 10 - 50 Pontyates
Pontardawe 41 - 0 Penybanc
Pontycymmer 7 - 10 Ogmore Vale
South Gower 35 - 15 Cwmtwrch
Tonna P - P Cwmgwrach
Division 3 East D
Abersychan 12 - 67 Tredegar
Cwmcarn United P - P Trefil
Forgeside 35 - 10 Old Tyleryan