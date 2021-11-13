Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steward raced in from a pop pass by fly-half Marcus Smith

Freddie Steward's try in the 32-15 win over Australia was one of the best England have ever scored, claimed head coach Eddie Jones.

Steward sliced through in the sixth minute after quick hands from Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith.

"Our handling, our running lines, hitting the holes was absolutely outstanding," said Jones of the score.

"We want to do more of that. It is not going to happen all the time, but I thought that was really promising."

He added: "I thought it was probably one of the best tries I have seen from an England side."

The score featured a new-look 10-12 combination of Smith and Farrell combining to find a hole in the Wallaby defence and Jones suggested their partnership would be given another chance against world champions South Africa next Saturday.

"We think so," Jones replied when asked whether they were the long-term option.

"But they both have to get picked. The competition in this squad is red hot.

"They are a bit like two opening batsman who have never played together and are facing the new ball for the first time. Every time they bat together after this they will be better."

Jones saved his most lavish praise for 21-year-old prop Bevan Rodd, who was called into the squad at the start of the week after Joe Marler tested positive for Covid and was then promoted into the starting line-up on Friday after Ellis Genge also tested positive.

"To make his debut against a bloke who has 113 caps [Australia tight-head James Slipper] and to play 60-65 minutes is a remarkable effort from the young man.

"He only had one training run with us and I thought he adapted well."

Man of the match Steward and replacement hooker Jamie Blamire, who crossed in the final action of the match to score England's second try, were also called out for their performances by Jones.

"He has got a good head on him," said Jones of Steward.

"He communicates well to the players around him, he has good awareness of where the ball is and the supporting players around him, and he is brave in the air.

Blamire becomes the first England forward to score in his first four Tests

"I haven't seen an English full-back who is courageous in the air like him since Mike Brown.

"Jamie Blamire is a young hooker, but we think he can make a really good Test hooker.

"He has got that sense of the ball - he has a bit of work to do on the set-piece, but most young hookers do."

Blamire and Rodd could both be in contention to start against the Springboks formidable front row, with Jamie George having limped off at half-time with a knee injury and Marler only coming out of isolation late next week.

"He got a fair whack on his knee; it is not impossible. Nothing's impossible but we just have to wait and see," said Jones of George's possible fitness for the fixture, while insisting Marler was a "possibility" despite his lack of training.