England 32-15 Australia: First-half showing sets hosts on path to Twickenham victory

From the section Rugby Union

Freddie Steward
Steward scored the first try of the afternoon after neat interplay between Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith
Autumn international: England v Australia
England (16) 32
Tries: Steward, Blamire Con: Farrell, Smith Pen: Farrell 5, Smith
Australia (12) 15
Pens: O'Connor 5

England passed their first serious test of the autumn as an incisive first-half attacking performance paved the way to an eighth straight victory over Australia.

Full-back Freddie Steward sliced through for England's first try after just six minutes.

James O'Connor's boot kept a dogged Australia in the fight, cutting the hosts' lead to 16-15 after the break.

But as the game got scrappy, England crept clear via a series of penalties before replacement hooker Jamie Blamire took advantage of some tired, stretched defence to motor in for his sixth try in just four Test appearances in the final passage of play.

Head coach Eddie Jones has called for this autumn to mark a watershed. An influx of new names is intended to flush out complacencies and propel the team towards the Rugby World Cup in France in two years' time.

The next generation have come with a fresh philosophy and their licence to play more freely was obvious early on.

The forwards combined well, offloading to turn half-breaks into major gains, while the backline, marshalled by Marcus Smith, frequently found holes.

The busy Jamie George, left out of the initial squad for the autumn, came closest to adding the second try their first-half invention deserved.

The hooker steamed through a hole from Courtney Lawes' quick hands only to be stopped short and then had the ball dislodged by a superb last-ditch tackle from Nic White as he dived over the line.

Jonny Hill was held up over the line at the bottom of a diving maul after the break, but it was a rare threatening moment for England.

The hosts' all-court ambition gave way to pragmatism in the final quarter as they fell back on their familiar strengths and some of the early enthusiasm drained out of the Twickenham crowd.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:43

    Eight wins in a row against Australia is mighty impressive. Well done lads

  • Comment posted by Phileus, today at 19:42

    So All blacks and Aussies lose... and both very much second best in their respective matches: lack lustre and error strewn... under intense pressure. Is this the start of a significant change in the South:North balance of the rugby powerhouses?

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 19:42

    It’s great to beat the Aussies 8 times on the bounce. Sometime games don’t flow as the teams lock horns. The Aussies can be free scoring , how many times did they cross today ? But hey what about the Irish!?

  • Comment posted by Stantheman, today at 19:42

  • Comment posted by Buyer-Seller, today at 19:41

    I just hope the aussies don't carry over their continual gamesmanship into the Ashes, it's really tedious.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We cant afford to lose Eddie Jones as how are we going to keep beating Australia everytime we face them😆

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 19:41

    Farrell has to go. He adds nothing at all in attack. Tuilagi has to come back at 12.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:41

    We cant afford to lose Eddie Jones as how are we going to keep beating Australia everytime we face them

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 19:40

    England Oz was poor compared to the absolutely superb Irish performance. Some numpty Nigel disagreed with my prematch comment Ireland the team most likely to turn ver NZ, history showed it was inevitable really.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 19:40

    Underlines England's status as the best team in the NH and possibly the world

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:42

      blues1959 replied:
  • Comment posted by YorkieTrev, today at 19:40

    David Campese, off to Specsavers you ridiculously biased Aussi - England played you off the park and should have won by twice the margin!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:40

    The way South Africa beat Scotland today means that we will have to be on top of our game to beat them

  • Comment posted by Steve Wroe, today at 19:40

    Very disjointed performance by England against a really poor Australia. Does Eddie Jones listen to any criticism at all?? We should’ve been 20 points up by half time and finished with 50. Surprised that Manu did well though not on the wing.

  • Comment posted by Tox1ctell, today at 19:40

    So fifteen over weight English men beat fifteen over weight Australians

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 19:39

    It was a win. You just knew it wasn’t going to be spectacular. Both teams will improve. The young players look good.

  • Comment posted by JL, today at 19:39

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 19:42

      Champ20ns replied:
      Australia are a shining example of how to combat the pandemic, if you believe the media!

  • Comment posted by Ivor Rorke, today at 19:39

    Had a rugbyathalon this afternoon. Watched a passionate Scotland eventually succumb to the massive Boks. Saw a fired up and passionate Ireland beat the ABs. Wonderful! Ireland looked the business. Sadly, my team England, didn’t serve up a passionate performance. They did win! But the game never took off and to be honest I was disappointed with the quality particularly after the Dublin game.

  • Comment posted by northpole134, today at 19:39

    Can someone please explain to me what this "player of the match" nonsense is all about. There are only men playing. Fact. Why change something which has been in place for as long as I can remember and is simply a statement of fact. This sort of poltically correct nonsense is just not needed. Man of the match is just fine.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 19:40

      DavidM replied:
      Calm down, they're all players too. Choose your battles, this one's not worth it.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:39

    Where is the attacking rugby Eddie. We aint going to win anything just scoring two tries and relying on Farrell to kick the points against the top nations

  • Comment posted by Stevo60, today at 19:38

    A transition period and so far it is going well, competition for places is good, make no mistake any team the Aussies put out will want to put one over on England and likewise with the England players. Mistakes on both sides but a good morale booster for England, Unlucky Scotland very good performance and well done Ireland... super win.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:39

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Where is the attacking rugby Eddie. We aint going to win anything just scoring two tries and relying on Owen Farrell to kick the points against the top nations

  • Comment posted by Logic Wins, today at 19:38

    A dreadful game with two teams lacking basic skills. But England won so I suppose all will be happy.

    • Reply posted by NorwegianTrucker, today at 19:39

      NorwegianTrucker replied:
      Thanks for flooding us with your usual nonsense on every sporting hys that is available.

