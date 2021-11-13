Scotland 15-30 South Africa: World champions prevail despite Stuart Hogg feat

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugbycomments49

Stuart Hogg scores a try for Scotland against South Africa
Stuart Hogg scored his 23rd and 24th tries in Test rugby but it was not enough against South Africa
Autumn international: Scotland v South Africa
Scotland (10) 15
Try: Hogg 2 Con: Russell Pen: Russell
South Africa (8) 30
Tries: Mapimpi 2 Con: E Jantjies Pens: E Jantjies 3, Pollard 2, F Steyn

Scotland succumbed to defeat against world champions South Africa despite Stuart Hogg becoming his country's joint-top try scorer.

The Scots defied a heavy penalty count to lead 10-8 at the break after Hogg replied to Makazole Mapimpi's score.

Mapimpi crossed again and more ill discipline allowed Elton Jantjies to kick the tourists further clear.

Hogg got his 24th Test try before Handre Pollard and Frans Steyn kicked further penalties for the Springboks.

Finn Russell failed to convert one of the Hogg tries and also missed a penalty.

British and Irish Lions full-back Hogg has now scored as many Scotland tries as Ian Smith and Tony Stanger.

Gregor Townsend's side conclude their series at home to Japan next weekend, while South Africa take on England.

With five consecutive wins at their backs, Scotland were in confident mood. Last weekend's win over Australia was their third win against a world top-three side this year.

The Springboks are a different animal to England or France or Australia, though. World champions and Lions tamers, this would be the ultimate test of Scotland's claim that they belong among the truly elite.

There was a lovely moment when Tom Smith, the Scotland and Lions great, presented the match ball alongside his family who have supported him through his battle with cancer. The Murrayfield crowd afforded their hero a rapturous reception.

The din soon subsided when the action started as the men in green set to work. First scrum? Penalty South Africa. And the penalties kept coming as the Scots struggled to repel wave after wave of thunderous Boks runners.

But repel it they did, and Duhan van der Merwe's searing break from deep in his own half took Scotland into opposition territory for the first time. They earned a penalty of their own and, incredibly after an early onslaught, the Scots led 3-0 through Russell.

Jantjies soon wiped that out and just before the half-hour the Boks struck with the game's opening try.

There seemed little danger as the ball was shipped through the South Africa backline, but Rufus McLean hesitated for a split-second in deciding which attacker he should take and that was enough for Mapimpi, that man who always seems to be in the right place at the right time, to streak up the touchline to score.

The general consensus was if Scotland were to spring a shock here, Russell would need to be at his brilliant best. The Racing fly-half sparked his side into life with a pinpoint cross-field kick to Van der Merwe that opened up the Boks defence. Superb handling from Hogg, Nick Haining and Chris Harris teed-up Hogg, who eclipsed Rob Kearney's record as Test rugby's most-capped full-back, to dive over. It was a stunning try and Russell's conversion gave the Scots a two-point lead.

It could have been a five-point cushion had Russell put away a fairly straightforward penalty chance right on half-time, and the home support worried whether that miss could come back to bite them.

That fear was reinforced when the visitors reclaimed the lead early in the second half, Mapimpi again making himself the extra man out wide to run in his second try. Jantjies' conversion and a penalty soon after gave the world champions an eight-point lead. Mountain climbing territory for Scotland.

Townsend reached for the biggest weapon at his disposal, throwing on Hamish Watson, but Jantjies struck again from the tee as the Boks started to pull away at 10-21.

The Scots refused to go quietly. Another sweeping move created space for Hogg to race over for his second try of the match.

A six-point game and suddenly anything seemed possible but substitute Pollard punctured any hopes of a famous Scottish win with a penalty either side of a long-range one from Steyn to take the Springboks out of reach.

Scotland are a team on the rise but were reminded they still have a way to go.

Scotland: Hogg (capt), McLean, Harris, Scott, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Haining, Ritchie, M Fagerson

Replacements: Ashman, Bhatti, Kebble, Hodgson, Watson, Horne, Hastings, Kinghorn

South Africa: Le Roux, Kriel, Am, de Allende, Mapimpi, E Jantjies, H Jantjies, Nche, Mbonambi, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Mostert, Kolisi, Smith, Vermeulen

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, De Jager, Wiese, Reinach, Pollard, F Steyn

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Comments

52 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:09

    Good job Scotland have got an easier game next week against Japan

  • Comment posted by El Brummie, today at 15:09

    Great came for the neutral. Scotland had a real go but South Africa are relentless, keep grinding you down till you start making silly mistakes due to the pressure then they have you.

    Not flashy but they play it real well

  • Comment posted by DavidM, today at 15:08

    Small country v big country, South Africa always going to win.

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 15:07

    For a neutral it was an interesting if not exciting game. Well done to Scotland for tryong to stick with them and a bit unfortunate with the scoreline but SA brutally efficient. If Scotland can learn from that and apply will get even stronger.

  • Comment posted by APJP, today at 15:07

    Poor Scottish penalty count gave SA upperhand. Clinical approach shown in Aussie game missing this week. Also, bit disappointing to see touring side take penalty kicks in a test game, particularly when there's a decent margin. Opportunity missed to play rugby.

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 15:07

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 15:06

    Welcome to rugby with the big boys. 1 or 2 Scots were ok but the rest were very poor and made to look like under 15's team by the end. The Fagerson's, Zander got mullered and Matt was anonymous again, he will have to be more consistent. Russell again way too casual and he's not up to the required standard of a place kicking 10. Lack of pace from Scott cost us a try. All must do better

  • Comment posted by fivenations, today at 15:06

    finn you lost us the game there im afraid.
    8 points left on the pitch and at 23-21 the game has another complexion.
    was schoolboy at times- if you fling it around enough then it will work say 30% of the time.
    unfortunately performance today ratifies Gats 10 decision

  • Comment posted by Peter C, today at 15:06

    Scotland did OK but all this talk of tiring out the Boks isn't working. Marx and co looked pretty fresh at the end. You need big tough forwards or you are going to lose.

  • Comment posted by Llion, today at 15:05

    Good game , Scotland tried to take SA out of comfort zone but they had just too much power.
    Richie had his worst game for Scotland for a long time, just did not learn.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 15:02

    Hold on, after last week when Scotland became world champions and best team in the world and have the best 10 in the world who had an amazing Lions series where he played 10mins did nothing but was ‘electric’ I am surprised they were beaten.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well guys. Im suspecting there could be a troll on here. What do you think we should do with him

  • Comment posted by having my say, today at 15:01

    Excellent game to watch. That SA side is just brutal, so aggressive in attack and defence throughout. Scotland tried to tire out the big fellows but an almost impossible task. NZ can do it but other nations are lagging somewhat.

  • Comment posted by TV back room, today at 15:00

    Terrible discipline from Scotland, way too many penalties conceded. Sadly a big reality check.

  • Comment posted by alibor, today at 15:00

    Scotland were out powered in second half but they are handicapped by not having a reliable goal kicker and by persisting with an error prone fly half.

    • Reply posted by fivenations, today at 15:06

      fivenations replied:
      this

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:00

    How good was Hogg today. He has got to be up there as the best full back in the world

    • Reply posted by rozboz, today at 15:01

      rozboz replied:
      Brilliant sarcasm!!

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 14:59

    Cream comming to the top again

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 14:59

    Lineouts and missed kicks at goal did for Scotland.
    So just need to find a couple of SA players to fill the 2 and 10 positions and Scotland will be sorted.

    • Reply posted by sten, today at 15:07

      sten replied:
      Yep. Pity that. Replacement hooker at a critical time (3 missed LO I think) and Russell's missed 7 points. Thrilling game though.

  • Comment posted by fenners86, today at 14:59

    Fair result. South Africa A best South Africa C

  • Comment posted by rozboz, today at 14:59

    Well done Springboks!! Showed us how to control a game!!
    Hogg, Mcinally, Haining, Fagersons (both), Price all awful!! What was the gameplay? Let's play sevens against the World Champs??! Error upon error upon error!!
    Less chat about how good the Scottish players think they are and more action needed!!

  • Comment posted by nucky, today at 14:59

    Desmond Tutu, Winnie Mandela, Nicola sturgeon yo Boks took a hell of a beating.

