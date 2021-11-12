Ireland's women are back in action on Friday night but preparations have been overshadowed by comments from women's rugby director Anthony Eddy

IRFU chief Philip Browne says there is "no doubt" that women's rugby structures in Ireland need addressed, but that the governing body will await the findings of an independent review before deciding their next step.

Women's rugby director Anthony Eddy was criticised by current and former players this week for insisting the 15-a-side game had not been overlooked.

Outgoing CEO Browne did not directly address Eddy's comments, saying it would be inappropriate to do so with two games coming up.

Ireland are back in action for the first time since missing out on World Cup qualification on Friday night when they host the USA at the RDS Arena.

The build-up to the game has been dominated by Eddy's remarks, which provoked a strong reaction from a number of former players and current forward Cliodhna Moloney who likened the comments to "slurry spreading".

"It has been a tough week for anyone who loves Irish rugby," acknowledged Browne.

"We are all 100% behind the women's game. Maybe that doesn't seem like it but we are, and we're committed to making sure that it succeeds, develops and that we address whatever issues there are in relation to the women's game.

"When you reflect on what has happened over the last week there are two issues or questions: the first one is the question around what happened in Parma [where Ireland missed out on World Cup qualification], and the second is how is the women's game structured and developing, and is it structured in the right way to ensure that the development of the women's game proceeds at a pace.

"In both cases we've already put the review structures in place to effectively try and find the answers to those questions. We're committed to answering those questions and we're committed to acting on whatever the outcome of those reviews are."

'You can't conjure something out of nothing'

After the loss to Scotland in a European qualifier ended Ireland's hopes of reaching the finals in New Zealand next year, the IRFU commissioned a review into the preparation, participation and performance of the team during the recent qualifying campaign.

The review is being independently led by former Wales international Amanda Bennett.

A separate review of the broader structure of the women's game in Ireland is also being undertaken, looking at the implementation of the IRFU's 2018-2023 'Women in Rugby action plan'.

That plan set-out targets including qualification for the 2020 Olympics, a top six World Cup finish and a Six Nations title - none of which have been achieved.

"There's no doubt that we have to look at the structures, review the structures," Browne continued.

"We have to review the access points into the pathway. It's not necessarily the same as the men's game. A lot of girls come to the game late - much later than the boys.

"I'm confident that there's a commitment from the IRFU to ensure that the women's game is put in the best possible position to develop as quickly as it is possible or practical.

"There is no instant or easy answers; you can't conjure something out of nothing. It takes time to develop the game, it takes time to develop players and there has been some great work done and sometimes that's lost.

"It would be totally inappropriate and just plain wrong for me to make any comments that are going to distract the team from doing what they need to do, which is focus and prioritise what they need to do.

"I'm fully aware there are issues, I'm fully aware of the different opinions that are out there and the independent reviews have been put in place to answer those questions."