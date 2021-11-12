Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

The IRFU are carrying out additional testing on the squad member involved

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v New Zealand Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Ireland have reported a "potential positive case" of Covid-19 in the squad a day before the Autumn Nations Series match against New Zealand.

The IRFU released a statement on Friday stating that "additional testing is being undertaken to establish if this is a false positive".

The squad and management underwent additional lateral flow and PCR tests.

"The lateral flow testing returned no positives and the PCR results are expected later today [Friday]."

Ireland clinched a first victory over the All Blacks when they won in Chicago in 2016 and repeated that feat in Dublin two years later but the last meeting between the countries saw New Zealand earn a thumping 46-14 World Cup quarter-final win in 2019.

The Irish started the Autumn Nations Series at the Aviva Stadium with an impressive 60-5 victory over Japan last weekend.

Andy Farrell's team complete the series against Argentina at the Dublin venue on 21 November.

England loose-head prop Ellis Genge will miss Saturday encounter with Australia after testing positive for Covid-19.