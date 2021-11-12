England v Australia: Manu Tuilagi on the wing may help Australia, says Matt Dawson

Manu Tuilagi runs with the ball against Tonga
Manu Tuilagi made his first England start since March 2020 against Tonga last weekend
Autumn Test: England v Australia
Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham
England head coach Eddie Jones may have "made life easier for Australia" by selecting Manu Tuilagi on the wing for Saturday's Twickenham encounter, says Matt Dawson.

Centre Tuilagi has only started on the wing once in 44 England caps.

The move makes way for Owen Farrell to start at 12 alongside fly-half Marcus Smith, with Henry Slade at 13.

Dawson said Tuilagi is "world-class in midfield" and selecting him in the back three "does not make any sense".

Adam Radwan, who opened the scoring in the 69-3 thrashing of Tonga last weekend, drops out of the matchday squad to make room for Tuilagi, with Jones only naming two backs on the bench.

Fans may at least be buoyed by the revelation that Tuilagi recently recorded his fastest speed ever on the pitch after a fat loss programme that has increased his muscle mass.

Nevertheless, Dawson was unsure the Sale back was best used on the wing, adding on BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm sure there are lots of reasons why [he's been picked there] that we will never know about, but it slightly concerns me that we have made life easier for Australia with that selection."

Great opportunity for Rodd to show what he can do - Jones

Smith has been 'running the show' - Farrell

Despite his misgivings, Dawson said "the focus should be on the positive selection of Marcus Smith and him having this opportunity".

The 22-year-old scored a try in an impressive showing off the bench against Tonga but will now face his sternest test in an England shirt.

Smith's previous two starts for his country came against the United States and Canada in July and this autumn Jones appears to have backed him as England's future 10, leaving the experienced George Ford out of his squad altogether.

A minor leg injury halted the Harlequins back's progress before the Tonga game but captain Farrell says he has been "running the show in terms of attack" this week.

"He's obviously been playing unbelievably well and he's come in here and put his stamp on it," Farrell added.

"It's been good working together in camp. To build up a bit more of a relationship over the past few weeks has been good - now we're looking forward to putting it out there on the field."

Some have questioned whether the inclusion of Smith may now mean Farrell is surplus to requirements after lacklustre performances in England's disappointing 2021 Six Nations campaign.

But former Australia coach Michael Cheika suggested the 30-year-old had an unseen and important influence on those around him.

"Some players make other players play better," Cheika said. "I would say Owen Farrell is that type of guy.

"As the level goes up in international rugby, the time reduces. [Farrell's selection] will just give Smith that bit of extra room if he has someone who can take that play-making off him every now and then."

England's winning streak against Australia
2019: England 40-16 Australia - World Cup quarter-final, Oita, Japan
2018: England 37-18 Australia - Autumn international, Twickenham
2017: England 30-6 Australia - Autumn international, Twickenham
2016: England 37-21 Australia - Autumn international, Twickenham
2016: England 44-40 Australia - Summer tour of Australia, Sydney
2016: England 23-7 Australia - Summer tour of Australia, Melbourne
2016: England 39-28 Australia - Summer tour of Australia, Brisbane

England's winning streak 'not some type of spell' - Cheika

England's preparations have once again been hit by coronavirus disruption, with loose-head props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge both ruled out because of positive tests.

The latest cases come a week after Farrell was forced to withdraw from the Tonga Test because of a result that turned out to be a false positive.

Uncapped Sale prop Bevan Rodd steps up to the starting XV, with Newcastle's Trevor Davison on the bench, and there will be an unfamiliar face in Australia's front row too.

London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins is set for a debut off the bench after the Wallabies relaxed a rule that meant overseas-based players had to have at least 60 Test caps and sevens seasons in Super Rugby to represent their country.

As a result, Racing 92's Kurtley Beale returns at full-back, while La Rochelle lock Will Skelton is on the bench.

Australia have not beaten England during Jones' reign as head coach - a run of seven matches - but under Dave Rennie won five games a row this year before losing to Scotland last Sunday.

Cheika said the Wallabies' run of defeats against England was "not some type of spell", adding: "We just haven't been good enough.

"Australia have had to play too much catch up through the goal-kicking of Farrell that has edged them [England] ahead.

"On Saturday, if Australia can get out and make England play some catch up that's the scenario that would most likely lead to ending the run that England have had."

Line-ups

England: Steward; Tuilagi, Slade, Farrell (capt) May; Smith, Youngs; Rodd, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Blamire, Davison, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Simmonds, Quirke, Malins.

Australia: Beale; Kellaway, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright; O'Connor, White; Bell, Fainga'a, Slipper, Arnold, Rodda, Leota, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Latu, Robertson, Hoskins, Skelton, Samu, McDermott, Lolesio, Perese.

  • Comment posted by bigbaddog, today at 17:40

    Farrell should have been dropped to the bench for MT in the centre

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 23:16

      Stuart replied:
      So the England coach picked him and the Australian coach would pick him if he could. Please explain why I should be listening to your opinion, thanks

  • Comment posted by Apatxi, today at 17:34

    Tuilagi on the wing?????
    He ain't gonna get the ball.
    Total waste of talent.
    And 2 number 8's on the bench with only 2 backs replacements?????????
    Please someone phone a taxi for Eddie Jones.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 21:08

      Jack replied:
      He got plenty of ball whilst playing out wide last weekend Vs Tonga. If having curry and Underhill both in the back row pays off, he should see plenty of ball.

  • Comment posted by The Limehouse golems front tooth, today at 17:30

    Eddie Jones love in with Farrell is a joke! If you are building for the WC why is he starting AGAIN!

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 17:37

      vvales replied:
      Farrell can give guidance to both Smith and Manu and thereby enhance their tactical nous.

  • Comment posted by ngoo, today at 17:31

    I am not a coach, I am an armchair observer, I do not get Eddie Jones fixation with Farrell and putting Tuilagi on the wing is absolute stupidity. Sop putting the pegs in the wrong holes for tyhe sake of ONE player. It is a team sport.

    • Reply posted by staylor, today at 17:48

      staylor replied:
      Maybe cause Farrell has won almost everything going and proven himself at the highest level again and again?

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 18:50

    Why don’t we just see how it goes , hope everybody especially farrell and manu have top games and support England .

  • Comment posted by icewallowcome, today at 21:52

    It’s almost as if international coaches know more than the armchair fans on these forums. Clearly Farrell still offers something at international level. EJ (and WG for lions) don’t just pick players for the sake of it. Its their reputation at stake as much as Farrells.

  • Comment posted by Hark the Highland Granny, today at 17:58

    Genge being unavailable has opened up the opportunity of playing Sam Simmonds at prop.....

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 18:04

      vvales replied:
      Please this is not the time for frivolity. England are possibly in crisis and need sensible options to consider.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 17:44

    Jones has done this as he is a self-appointed Mr Contrarian clever dick. A bit like Matt Dawson.

  • Comment posted by Gary , today at 19:37

    I do wonder how many of these people have ever played Rugby ?

    • Reply posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 19:48

      Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      Probably less than 1.

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 18:16

    Ridiculous decision to play Manu on the wing.... Farrell should at most been on the bench... Manu in his usual role, Radwan wing, Curry, as a flanker.... It screams this!! I just don't get Jones.....

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 18:58

      Jack replied:
      Curry is being deployed in the same way Pocock was for Aus. It's ideal to have 2 jacklers against a side like Australia

  • Comment posted by richard mccann, today at 20:54

    Sam Simmonds should switch to centre. He has the speed and bulk needed in todays game. Just a thought.

    • Reply posted by Anglo-Irish, today at 22:13

      Anglo-Irish replied:
      Hadn't seen your comment. Have just posted to the same effect. He'd make a more exciting centre than OF.

  • Comment posted by Jack, today at 19:03

    Tuilagi played a lot of time out wide against Tonga last week and he had a stormer, what's to say he won't do the same tomorrow? As for Faz at 12, it's not done England too much harm in the past, has it??

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 20:09

      wilts123 replied:
      That sounds a bit too sensible S comment for HYS !

  • Comment posted by sirjonny, today at 17:46

    Let's hope Tuilagi get his hands on the ball often and is used off some first phrase ball for game-line impact as well as a good decoys runs for others to utilise space ....

    Fingers crossed it's a Eng v Oz classic!

    • Reply posted by Stuart, today at 23:19

      Stuart replied:
      It won't be a classic, England by 15 points at least

  • Comment posted by Dean Carter, today at 22:12

    England won’t just stick Tuilagi on the wing and leave him there all day. They will move the backline around, switching Slade or Farrell to 15, with Steward on the wing and bringing Manu back into the midfield. Expect them to switch it around all game. Just hope Manu can catch the high balls they stick on him…

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 21:49

    Will be interested to see how the england pack fare. The backs will only come into the game if the forwards do their job.

  • Comment posted by baynham91, today at 21:30

    I wonder if England win and win well what the nauseatingly negative comments section on Jones and Farrell will be like? I wonder how many will go back to 'trust Jones' etc. and how many will just realise they're part of a mob whipped up by the clickbait media. People are so hateful to Jones and Farrell, with just last year's issues in their short memories

    • Reply posted by Anglo-Irish, today at 22:16

      Anglo-Irish replied:
      Of course, England might win tomorrow should they get lucky, individual players do well, Oz make mistakes. I shall want England to win against the land of my birth. BUT it doesn't make the selection wise or right. Does EJ know more about rugby than anyone else on this HYS? Yes. Does that make him infallible? No. He's got this one wrong, and everyone knows why: he is obsessed with picking OF!

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 18:54

    Turning circle and stoppin distance of a super tanker, expect lots of kicks in behind Tuilagi. The one positive for England in this is that Steward is already looking like a top class fullback.

    • Reply posted by Sarah parsons, today at 22:25

      Sarah parsons replied:
      But it will put way more pressure on Steward having someone on the wing who doesn’t usually play there.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:49

    Well we had a few hours decent rugby conversation today but it seems schools out now in the valleys so that ends that.

    Think we all question why Manu been put on wing, doesn't make sense when he is one of best centres in the world and Adam Radwen is one of quickest wings. Rumours that Radwen is injured but I've seen nothing to confirm this.
    Usual suspect need not comment. Please.

    • Reply posted by Terry, today at 21:58

      Terry replied:
      Big & fast players on the wing have never been successful playing international rugby then? Think on.
      I wouldn't have made the same selection but maybe we'll be surprised. Hoping for a good one because I'm an armchair fan not an expert.

  • Comment posted by swplayer, today at 19:59

    Most would have expected Farrell on the bench or acting as water carrier. Strange combinations. Curry great player but got nowhere at number 8 last week against poor competition. Midfield between slade and tuilagi looked very good balance now totally disrupted.

    • Reply posted by wilts123, today at 20:07

      wilts123 replied:
      25000 picked Farrell in their team with Smith at 10 the other week . Curry ; watch the Tonga game again

  • Comment posted by Nev, today at 19:21

    OK...Hopefully it'll be a sizzler of a match, despite some inane comments and covid throwing more spanners in the works?

