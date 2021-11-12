England v Australia: Manu Tuilagi on the wing may help Australia, says Matt Dawson

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments44

Manu Tuilagi runs with the ball against Tonga
Manu Tuilagi made his first England start since March 2020 against Tonga last weekend
Autumn Test: England v Australia
Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham
Coverage: Live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

England head coach Eddie Jones may have "made life easier for Australia" by selecting Manu Tuilagi on the wing for Saturday's Twickenham encounter, says Matt Dawson.

Centre Tuilagi has only started on the wing once in 44 England caps.

The move makes way for Owen Farrell to start at 12 alongside fly-half Marcus Smith, with Henry Slade at 13.

Dawson said Tuilagi is "world-class in midfield" and selecting him in the back three "does not make any sense".

Adam Radwan, who opened the scoring in the 69-3 thrashing of Tonga last weekend, drops out of the matchday squad to make room for Tuilagi, with Jones only naming two backs on the bench.

Fans may at least be buoyed by the revelation that Tuilagi recently recorded his fastest speed ever on the pitch after a fat loss programme that has increased his muscle mass.

Nevertheless, Dawson was unsure the Sale back was best used on the wing, adding on BBC Radio 5 Live: "I'm sure there are lots of reasons why [he's been picked there] that we will never know about, but it slightly concerns me that we have made life easier for Australia with that selection."

Great opportunity for Rodd to show what he can do - Jones

Smith has been 'running the show' - Farrell

Despite his misgivings, Dawson said "the focus should be on the positive selection of Marcus Smith and him having this opportunity".

The 22-year-old scored a try in an impressive showing off the bench against Tonga but will now face his sternest test in an England shirt.

Smith's previous two starts for his country came against the United States and Canada in July and this autumn Jones appears to have backed him as England's future 10, leaving the experienced George Ford out of his squad altogether.

A minor leg injury halted the Harlequins back's progress before the Tonga game but captain Farrell says he has been "running the show in terms of attack" this week.

"He's obviously been playing unbelievably well and he's come in here and put his stamp on it," Farrell added.

"It's been good working together in camp. To build up a bit more of a relationship over the past few weeks has been good - now we're looking forward to putting it out there on the field."

Some have questioned whether the inclusion of Smith may now mean Farrell is surplus to requirements after lacklustre performances in England's disappointing 2021 Six Nations campaign.

But former Australia coach Michael Cheika suggested the 30-year-old had an unseen and important influence on those around him.

"Some players make other players play better," Cheika said. "I would say Owen Farrell is that type of guy.

"As the level goes up in international rugby, the time reduces. [Farrell's selection] will just give Smith that bit of extra room if he has someone who can take that play-making off him every now and then."

England's winning streak against Australia
2019: England 40-16 Australia - World Cup quarter-final, Oita, Japan
2018: England 37-18 Australia - Autumn international, Twickenham
2017: England 30-6 Australia - Autumn international, Twickenham
2016: England 37-21 Australia - Autumn international, Twickenham
2016: England 44-40 Australia - Summer tour of Australia, Sydney
2016: England 23-7 Australia - Summer tour of Australia, Melbourne
2016: England 39-28 Australia - Summer tour of Australia, Brisbane

England's winning streak 'not some type of spell' - Cheika

England's preparations have once again been hit by coronavirus disruption, with loose-head props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge both ruled out because of positive tests.

The latest cases come a week after Farrell was forced to withdraw from the Tonga Test because of a result that turned out to be a false positive.

Uncapped Sale prop Bevan Rodd steps up to the starting XV, with Newcastle's Trevor Davison on the bench, and there will be an unfamiliar face in Australia's front row too.

London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins is set for a debut off the bench after the Wallabies relaxed a rule that meant overseas-based players had to have at least 60 Test caps and sevens seasons in Super Rugby to represent their country.

As a result, Racing 92's Kurtley Beale returns at full-back, while La Rochelle lock Will Skelton is on the bench.

Australia have not beaten England during Jones' reign as head coach - a run of seven matches - but under Dave Rennie won five games a row this year before losing to Scotland last Sunday.

Cheika said the Wallabies' run of defeats against England was "not some type of spell", adding: "We just haven't been good enough.

"Australia have had to play too much catch up through the goal-kicking of Farrell that has edged them [England] ahead.

"On Saturday, if Australia can get out and make England play some catch up that's the scenario that would most likely lead to ending the run that England have had."

Line-ups

England: Steward; Tuilagi, Slade, Farrell (capt) May; Smith, Youngs; Rodd, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Blamire, Davison, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Simmonds, Quirke, Malins.

Australia: Beale; Kellaway, Ikitau, Paisami, Wright; O'Connor, White; Bell, Fainga'a, Slipper, Arnold, Rodda, Leota, Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Latu, Robertson, Hoskins, Skelton, Samu, McDermott, Lolesio, Perese.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 18:30

    I will be asking Santa to bring a proper competent coach for England

  • Comment posted by JohnB, today at 18:24

    The only thing standing between England and a place in the knockout phase of the 2023 World Cup, is Eddie Jones.

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 18:16

    Ridiculous decision to play Manu on the wing.... Farrell should at most been on the bench... Manu in his usual role, Radwan wing, Curry, as a flanker.... It screams this!! I just don't get Jones.....

  • Comment posted by Dodger, today at 18:14

    a few high balls behind will show him up... why on earth put him there when there are several world class wings? defies rugby logic. If I was the Aussie coach tactics change....kick behind him, or get it to a professional winger and skin him. prob 2 tries down that side....or i will eat my shorts

  • Comment posted by if only , today at 18:11

    EJ seems to think he knows more about players positions than all the prem managers

  • Comment posted by Rupert Wellington, today at 18:05

    Despite the millions the RFU have thrown at him, Eddie Jones allegiance still lies with his homeland Australia. He has picked a team which on paper looks like it should be competitive but in reality it will give Australia a comfortable win.

    • Reply posted by sirjonny, today at 18:16

      sirjonny replied:
      Eddie Jones hasn't lost against Oz since he's been England Manager. 7 wins on the trot and fingers crossed it becomes 8 ....

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 18:04

    Opinions hey there again it may not make it easier but negative gets clicks and sells

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:03

    Without marler and genge organising the back line l don't see how manu is going to see the ball. It does seem an unusual selection choice but Eddie has his finger on the pulse and knows how to develop this England squad into world beaters. I think that's what he said a while ago. Usual suspect need not reply, thanks.

  • Comment posted by Hark the Highland Granny, today at 17:58

    Genge being unavailable has opened up the opportunity of playing Sam Simmonds at prop.....

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 18:04

      vvales replied:
      Please this is not the time for frivolity. England are possibly in crisis and need sensible options to consider.

  • Comment posted by MrChristian, today at 17:52

    I feel 4 Radwan, 2 play so well then miss squad. EJ is trying 2 get the best 15 on pitch let's see how MS, OF & HS play together. Radwan will b back. MS, MT & HS would work but OF at 12 will ironically help get the ball wider. MT can play wing he's not as quick as an inter wing but has other attributes & since losing weight he's faster now. Oz won't want to make it 8 in a row either.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 17:50

    Sure Chieka is a lot happier seeing Smith Farrell Slade than Smith Tuilagi Slade in midfield.

    Hopefully Malins on for Farrell and Tuilagi reverts to centre for last 30/40 mins.

    100 caps for Farrell is some achievement. He’s been very very good in his 10 years.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:49

    Well we had a few hours decent rugby conversation today but it seems schools out now in the valleys so that ends that.

    Think we all question why Manu been put on wing, doesn't make sense when he is one of best centres in the world and Adam Radwen is one of quickest wings. Rumours that Radwen is injured but I've seen nothing to confirm this.
    Usual suspect need not comment. Please.

  • Comment posted by BasilF, today at 17:48

    Cheika saying that Faz should start and bigging up his kicking - what more evidence do you need that it is a dubious decision at best?

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 17:48

    I presume Daly is injured that’s why Steward is playing (🤪) Why does EJ have this fixation with OF that he must play him no matter what. To move MT to the wing could really come back to bite and finally to start with an open side at 8 beggars belief. I guess the 2nd half plan is OF to 10 MT to 13 Slade to 12 to get Maplins on the wing. Curry moves to 7. CL replaces Hill. Simmonds & Dombrandt in

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 17:47

    Doubt he will play anywhere close to an orthodox wing.
    Rugby rules are changing and managers are experimenting to see how best to adapt.
    False 14 is the new False 9.

  • Comment posted by sirjonny, today at 17:46

    Let's hope Tuilagi get his hands on the ball often and is used off some first phrase ball for game-line impact as well as a good decoys runs for others to utilise space ....

    Fingers crossed it's a Eng v Oz classic!

  • Comment posted by staylor, today at 17:45

    I can guarantee you that Dawson watches no rugby outside of internationals, he even pretty much admitted on the BBCs rugby podcast that he has zero interest in the game. No idea why his views are solicited. We pay for this crud.

  • Comment posted by Muckyshoe, today at 17:45

    Has a real 3rd XV vibe to it.
    Can you play on the Wing in the first half and Prop in the second..?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured