Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England prop Ellis Genge has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not play against Australia on Saturday.

Joe Marler - a replacement for Genge against Tonga last weekend - is unavailable after returning a positive test on Monday.

Owen Farrell pulled out of the Tonga game after a test said he had Covid-19, but this was later found to be a false positive and the England captain has rejoined the squad.

Genge's replacement has not been named.

More to follow.