Wales beat Fiji 29-17 in the group stage of the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Fiji have made seven changes to their starting line-up for Sunday's autumn international against Wales.

Former European Player of the Year Leone Nakarawa is a notable absentee having made way for Api Ratuniyarawa in the back row.

Dragons prop Mesake Doge keeps his place at tight-head after their 43-13 victory over Spain last weekend.

"I'm looking forward to seeing them go," said Fiji's Welsh coach Gareth Baber.

Baber is leading the team on their European tour in place of head coach Vern Cotter who like Fiji's southern hemisphere players and coaches have not travelled because of Covid-19 concerns.

Peni Ravia returns at loose-head alongside Doge and hooker Sam Matavesi.

Albert Tuisue moves up to flanker with Viliame Mata preferred in the number eight jersey.

Frank Lomani is named at scrum-half after a strong outing against Spain, while wingers Josua Tuisova and Eroni Sau earn their places in the starting XV.

Zuriel Togiatama and Apisai Naqalevu are set to make their debuts off the bench.

Baber said: "With everyone injury-free, we got a big pack loaded with experience so it's important that we utilise them correctly."

Fiji: Setareki Tuicuvu; Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu (capt), Vilimoni Botitu, Eroni Sau; Frank Lomani, Ben Volavola; Peni Ravai, Sam Matavesi, Mesake Doge, Api Ratuniyarawa, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula, Viliame Mata, Frank Lomani.

Replacements: Zurile Togiatama, Eroni Mawi, Leeroy Atalifo, Tevita Ratuva, Masivesi Dakuwaqa, Nikola Matawalu, Apisai Naqalevu, Aminiasi Tuimaba.