Rufus McLean registered 10 of Scotland's 60 points against Tonga late last month

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v South Africa Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Winger Rufus McLean will make his second Scotland start in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series match with world champions South Africa, but flanker Hamish Watson has been benched.

Glasgow Warriors' McLean, 21, scored two tries on his debut against Tonga last month and is one of four changes made by Gregor Townsend following the win over Australia.

Matt Scott starts at centre and Stuart McInally and Nick Haining come into the pack, the latter a surprise inclusion in the back row instead of Watson.

Jamie Ritchie moves to openside to accommodate Haining, with Watson dropping to the bench.

Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and George Turner miss out altogether from Sunday's 15-13 victory.

"We'll have to raise our level of performance on Saturday against the world champions, said head coach Gregor Townsend.

"We know what to expect from the Springboks in how they play and the physicality they will bring across the team. We have selected a side that we believe can both meet that challenge and give us the platform to impose our game on the opposition.

"It should be a full-blooded contest and will require an intensity and focus across our 23-man squad for the full 80 minutes."

Scotland team

Hogg (capt), McLean, Harris, Scott, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Schoeman, McInally, Z Fagerson, Skinner, Gilchrist, Haining, Ritchie, M Fagerson

Replacements: Ashman, Bhatti, Kebble, Hodgson, Watson, Horne, Hastings, Kinghorn