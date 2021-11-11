Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Autumn Nations Series: Scotland v South Africa Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Winger Rufus McLean will make his second Scotland start in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series match with world champions South Africa, but flanker Hamish Watson has been left out.

Glasgow Warriors' McLean, 21, scored two tries on his debut against Tonga last month and is one of four changes made by Gregor Townsend following the win over Australia.

Matt Scott starts at centre and Stuart McInally and Nick Haining come into the pack, the latter a surprise inclusion in the back row instead of Watson.

Jamie Ritchie moves to openside to accommodate Haining, with Watson dropping to the bench.

Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and George Turner miss out altogether from Sunday's 15-13 victory.

