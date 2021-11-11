Marcus Smith: Smith starts at 10 for England against Australia

Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith
Farrell (left) and Smith will form England's 10-12 partnership against Australia
Autumn Test: England v Australia
Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham
Marcus Smith will start at fly-half for England against Australia on Saturday, with captain Owen Farrell shifting to inside centre.

Smith, 22, is making his third Test start, after guiding under-strength England teams to victory over the Unites States and Canada in July.

Centre Manu Tuilagi is named on the wing as Adam Radwan drops out of the matchday squad.

Uncapped Sale duo Raffi Quirke and Bevan Rodd are on the bench.

"We know this will be a tough test for us," said head coach Eddie Jones, whose team opened up their autumn campaign with a 69-3 thrashing of Tonga last weekend.

"We're playing against a team who have been together a while and who have beaten the world champions [South Africa] twice. As an Australian I know how much this game means."

England have won all seven matches against Australia during Jones' time in charge, most recently beating the Wallabies 40-16 in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Australia's last victory was the pool-stage win at Twickenham that ensured an early end to England's 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign.

England: Steward; Tuilagi, Slade, Farrell (capt) May; Smith, Youngs; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Blamire, Rodd, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Simmonds, Quirke, Malins.

  • Comment posted by Anthony Richards, today at 11:38

    A flanker at 8 (with Simmonds and Dombrant watching), the best 12 on the wing (with Radwan released) and of course space made for Farrell to slow everything down.
    More joined up thinking from Jones

    • Reply posted by quins17, today at 11:43

      quins17 replied:
      Its almost like he set up the side to fail so he can blame the new players and then revert back to the old 'tried and tested' old guard!

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 11:35

    Tuilagi on the wing just to ensure Farrell keeps his place. Eddie continues to muzzle this talented team!!

  • Comment posted by quins17, today at 11:39

    Manu on the wing was tried before and didn't work. Why continue to play multiple players out of position in order to keep certain players always in the matchday team. Its a team game and the best team working as a team, not a 'list' of preferred individuals regardless of position !

  • Comment posted by Bizarre, today at 11:38

    Radwan very unlucky to miss out.

    That's some serious shoehorning there Eddie !

  • Comment posted by longhorsetoon, today at 11:36

    Radwan out for Farrell to play 12 and Tuilagi to play wing? Surprised Farrell is not in the front row Toal madness

  • Comment posted by RJB99, today at 11:36

    Sorry Eddie but you’ve bottled it - Farrell had to go and we al know Manu is too slow for the wing - grossly unfair to Tadean who deserved to stay - and a cop out in the back row too as Curry isn’t an 8 - I’ve always believed in Eddie but even I’m starting to have my doubts

    • Reply posted by RJB99, today at 11:38

      RJB99 replied:
      Obviously meant Radwan - auto spelling strikes again

  • Comment posted by GMC, today at 11:36

    And once again Eddie doesn’t disappoint!!(sarcasm)
    Sacrifices what could be an excellent and exciting back line just to fit Farrell in the starting line up.
    Put him (Faz) on the bench and let’s see what MS-MT-HS can do.

  • Comment posted by PJ444, today at 11:34

    Oh my God Eddie is at it again putting Tuilagi on wing!!

    • Reply posted by WindsorBloke, today at 11:38

      WindsorBloke replied:
      He's tried it before and it didn't work

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 11:52

    Shame Radwan didnt make the squad, undoubtedly the most exciting winger around.

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 11:49

    Jones is the most unorthodox coach out there. Just don’t get what he’s playing at with guys so out of position. Tuilagi on the wing and persisting with Curry as an 8. Guys a nut job 😂

    • Reply posted by BasilF, today at 11:56

      BasilF replied:
      and Farrell at 12

  • Comment posted by Will123bay, today at 11:45

    Anyone else getting tired of Eddie’s games? Just play players in there specialist positions

  • Comment posted by gakman, today at 11:45

    EJ can't get it right. Farrell isn't worthy of a place except on the bench. Smith, Tuigali and Slade are the 3 in mid-field.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 11:50

      The Nadger replied:
      Farrell should not even be the water boy, will kick the bottles to the opposition.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 11:37

    Play a winger in a winger’s position…….

  • Comment posted by brian, today at 11:36

    Tuilagi on the wing? Tuilagi and Slade are England's best midfield at the moment - with Smith pulling the strings they could do major damage - but no, stick one of them out on the wing.

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 11:55

    Just shows how obsessed EJ is with Farrell that he's willing to put our most dangerous ball carrying centre on a wing just to get OF in the team?! Ridiculous decision, Tuilagi is so much better and dangerous than OF, the only thing dangerous about OF is him smashing his shoulder into peoples faces

    • Reply posted by Matt77, today at 11:59

      Matt77 replied:
      Nail hit on head there

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 11:54

    So much for Eddie building Radwan up in the press during the werk. Funny approach to management

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 11:50

    Is this ends in tears before bedtime, we could yet have Cockers leading in France ‘23!!

    😉🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 11:52

      The Nadger replied:
      Would be an improvement!

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 11:47

    Smith starts at 10 for Australia test? Steve's not going to be happy about that but they must have a heck of a batting line up....

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 11:45

    Ridiculous to have Tuilagi on the wing!

  • Comment posted by Try, today at 11:39

    Sacrifice the fastest player in the team to squeeze Farrell in and put our best ball carrier on the wing, two no. 8s on the bench but start at a flanker there instead, great stuff Eddie as always

