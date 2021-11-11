Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Farrell (left) and Smith will form England's 10-12 partnership against Australia

Autumn Test: England v Australia Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Marcus Smith will start at fly-half for England against Australia on Saturday, with captain Owen Farrell shifting to inside centre.

Smith, 22, is making his third Test start, after guiding under-strength England teams to victory over the Unites States and Canada in July.

Centre Manu Tuilagi is named on the wing as Adam Radwan drops out of the matchday squad.

Uncapped Sale duo Raffi Quirke and Bevan Rodd are on the bench.

"We know this will be a tough test for us," said head coach Eddie Jones, whose team opened up their autumn campaign with a 69-3 thrashing of Tonga last weekend.

"We're playing against a team who have been together a while and who have beaten the world champions [South Africa] twice. As an Australian I know how much this game means."

England have won all seven matches against Australia during Jones' time in charge, most recently beating the Wallabies 40-16 in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Australia's last victory was the pool-stage win at Twickenham that ensured an early end to England's 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign.

More to follow.

England: Steward; Tuilagi, Slade, Farrell (capt) May; Smith, Youngs; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, Underhill, Curry.

Replacements: Blamire, Rodd, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Simmonds, Quirke, Malins.