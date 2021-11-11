Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell played his 21st Wales international against Scotland on 31 October, 2020

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he plays for a Scarlets development side against Dragons A in Newport on Friday.

Patchell, 28, last played as a replacement for Wales in the rearranged Six Nations game against Scotland in October 2020 in Llanelli.

He missed most of last season because of the effects of a head injury.

Patchell's return has been further delayed by hamstring and calf problems.

Wales hooker Elliot Dee will also return for the Dragons after missing the autumn internationals because of a neck injury.

These matches have been arranged to give players game time ahead of the resumption of the United Rugby Championship at the end of November.

The game kicks off at 18:00 GMT at Rodney Parade on Friday, 12 November.