Ollie Hoskins was drafted into the Wallabies training squad for their Test against England on Saturday

London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins has been rewarded for his performances for the Exiles with a call-up to Australia's squad for their Test against England on Saturday.

Hoskins, 28, joined the Wallabies as cover for injured prop Taniela Tupou.

The uncapped former Western Force tight-head joined Irish in 2016 after leaving his native Perth.

"It's pretty wild, it's hard to put into words how I feel," Hoskins said. "I'm going to lap up the experience."

Hoskins, who has made more than 120 appearances for Irish, played an integral part off the bench in their thrilling 14-man comeback to draw 34-34 at Saracens on Saturday.

"I took a big decision to leave home at the time I came here," he told BBC Sport. "But I'm now the only member of the senior squad still left from the season I joined.

"I've gone through some really tough times and some good times. When I first rocked up here, we were in the Championship and we were up and then we were down again.

"I was in a difficult place in my career when I joined. I'd been playing for my childhood, hometown club and they'd let me go and told me I wasn't good enough.

"Irish gave me a chance and I've revamped my life over here. I've settled roots, met my wife (originally from Wales, who he married in July) over here, most of my extended family live here now, so it's given me a second opportunity.

"Outside of rugby, I've got a very settled life in London and I'm really thankful to the club for that as they've been with me through all those ups and downs."

If selected for Saturday's Test at Twickenham, Hoskins could became the latest player to benefit from recent changes in Wallabies selection criteria brought on by Covid-19 restrictions.

Previously "Giteau's Law", so-called after former fly-half Matt Giteau, meant overseas-based players needed to have a minimum of 60 Test caps and seven seasons of Super Rugby playing experience.

Rugby Australia relaxed those rules last August to include a maximum of two players to be selected and the criteria have been further eased for their current northern hemisphere tour.