Ireland v New Zealand: Henderson picked in only Irish change for All Blacks game

Iain Henderson
Iain Henderson was part of the British and Irish Lions touring party to South Africa in the summer

Ulster lock Iain Henderson replaces Tadhg Beirne in Ireland's only change from the win over Japan for Saturday's game against New Zealand in Dublin.

Jamison Gibson-Park retains his scrum-half berth after impressing last weekend as British and Irish Lion Conor Murray is again named on the bench.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring replaces Leinster youngster Dan Sheehan on a bench which includes Lion Beirne.

New Zealand include the Barrett brothers Beauden and Jordie.

Gibson-Park will be one of three Ireland players facing their native country with wing James Lowe and centre Bundee Aki also starting.

The returning Henderson has made just one appearance for Ulster following his summer involvement with Warren Gatland's Lions and played the final 23 minutes against Japan from the bench.

Henderson will be the sole non-Leinster player in the Irish pack as he lines up in the second row alongside vice-captain James Ryan.

Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half for the All Blacks with brother Jordie returning at full-back as head coach Ian Foster names a full-strength side for the Aviva Stadium encounter.

The fly-half takes over from Richie Mo'unga who drops to the bench in a side which shows 14 changes from weekend's 47-9 victory over Italy, with wing Sevu Reece the only player to retain his starting role.

Reece's inclusion is the sole alternation to the team which started in the 54-16 win over Wales two weeks ago.

Reiko Ioane switches from the wing to partner Anton Lienert-Brown in the centres as David Havili drops out of the XV which started in Cardiff.

Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody and Codie Taylor again form the front row with second row Sam Whitelock captaining the side.

Ireland clinched a first victory over the All Blacks when they won in Chicago in 2016 and repeated that feat in Dublin two years later but the last meeting between the countries saw New Zealand earn a thumping 46-14 World Cup quarter-final win in 2019.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Henderson, Ryan; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Beirne, O'Mahony, Murray, Carbery, Earls

New Zealand: J Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Lienert-Brown, Reece; B Barrett, Perenara; Savea, Papali, Blackadder; Whitelock (capt), Retallick; Laulala, Taylor, Moody.

Replacements: Coles, Tu'inukuafe, Lomax, Vaa'i, Ioane, Christie, Mo'unga, Havili.

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 16:46

    Good luck Ireland....if you can tame the beast in the first half you have depth on the bench and you might sneak it...Cant quite understand why Beirne is on the bench. He should have made the Lions test team

  • Comment posted by drchrisgraham, today at 16:38

    Irelands best chance is come out frothing at the mouth and just go nuts. I have thought about this very deeply and i am pretty sure it is the only strategy.

  • Comment posted by David L Evans, today at 16:37

    Tadhg Beirne is a superb player, very unlucky to miss out on the starting line up. What Wales would give for this strength at lock!

  • Comment posted by dirk, today at 16:34

    Nice that Farrell knows there's four provinces to choose from NZ by 20 I'm afraid

  • Comment posted by Billy Ball, today at 16:29

    Are they no longer sponsored by Randox…?

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 16:29

    Personally l can’t see it but after last week if any team can turn them over (as history shows) it is Ireland. Good luck to them and to sexton as he will obviously be a target as some of the welsh lads were the other week.

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 16:11

    Would start with Herring but other than that looks good.

  • Comment posted by FintanStack, today at 16:11

    NZ by 15

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:59

    Henderson’s power will be needed against NZ, and it makes sense to bring him back.
    Beirne deserves to start at 6, but provides good cover on the bench.
    Ireland should measure up well in the forwards, but likely to struggle in the backs.

    Doesn't seem right that 10 of the 14 backs starting the match will be from NZ.

    NZ by 15+

    • Reply posted by The Limehouse golems front tooth, today at 16:01

      The Limehouse golems front tooth replied:
      Drivel. Getting old now sonny

  • Comment posted by The Limehouse golems front tooth, today at 15:53

    Lots of talent to choose from. Ireland to edge this for me. They are playing the best Rubgy of them all.

    • Reply posted by midulsterexpat, today at 16:00

      midulsterexpat replied:
      my heart agrees with you, my head is not so sure... :-)

  • Comment posted by AOK, today at 15:43

    Herring over Sheehan is also a change to last week ...

    • Reply posted by DAVID McKAY, today at 15:52

      DAVID McKAY replied:
      If you want to be pedantic the only change to the match day squad is Herring for Sheehan

