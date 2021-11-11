Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Iain Henderson was part of the British and Irish Lions touring party to South Africa in the summer

Ulster lock Iain Henderson replaces Tadhg Beirne in Ireland's only change from the win over Japan for Saturday's game against New Zealand in Dublin.

Jamison Gibson-Park retains his scrum-half berth after impressing last weekend as British and Irish Lion Conor Murray is again named on the bench.

Ulster hooker Rob Herring replaces Leinster youngster Dan Sheehan on a bench which includes Lion Beirne.

New Zealand include the Barrett brothers Beauden and Jordie.

Gibson-Park will be one of three Ireland players facing their native country with wing James Lowe and centre Bundee Aki also starting.

The returning Henderson has made just one appearance for Ulster following his summer involvement with Warren Gatland's Lions and played the final 23 minutes against Japan from the bench.

Henderson will be the sole non-Leinster player in the Irish pack as he lines up in the second row alongside vice-captain James Ryan.

Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half for the All Blacks with brother Jordie returning at full-back as head coach Ian Foster names a full-strength side for the Aviva Stadium encounter.

The fly-half takes over from Richie Mo'unga who drops to the bench in a side which shows 14 changes from weekend's 47-9 victory over Italy, with wing Sevu Reece the only player to retain his starting role.

Reece's inclusion is the sole alternation to the team which started in the 54-16 win over Wales two weeks ago.

Reiko Ioane switches from the wing to partner Anton Lienert-Brown in the centres as David Havili drops out of the XV which started in Cardiff.

Nepo Laulala, Joe Moody and Codie Taylor again form the front row with second row Sam Whitelock captaining the side.

Ireland clinched a first victory over the All Blacks when they won in Chicago in 2016 and repeated that feat in Dublin two years later but the last meeting between the countries saw New Zealand earn a thumping 46-14 World Cup quarter-final win in 2019.

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Henderson, Ryan; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Beirne, O'Mahony, Murray, Carbery, Earls

New Zealand: J Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, Lienert-Brown, Reece; B Barrett, Perenara; Savea, Papali, Blackadder; Whitelock (capt), Retallick; Laulala, Taylor, Moody.

Replacements: Coles, Tu'inukuafe, Lomax, Vaa'i, Ioane, Christie, Mo'unga, Havili.