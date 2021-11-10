Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wayne Pivac celebrates 2005 World Cup Sevens success with Fiji

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Fiji Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru, updates on BBC Radio Wales.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will be facing a familiar opponent when Fiji arrive at the Principality Stadium this weekend.

Pivac coached the Fijians between 2004 and 2007 before later settling in Wales and taking over from Warren Gatland in 2019.

"They are a passionate rugby nation," said Pivac, 59.

"It's just a different culture and it was a fantastic experience living in another country."

Pivac replaced Mac McCallion as Fiji coach in February 2004. His side won the Pacific Tri-Nations in Pivac's first year at the helm and only just lost 11-10 to Wales in a 2005 autumn international in Cardiff.

He also contributed to the World Cup Sevens win in Hong Kong in 2005, with a final victory over New Zealand that sparked spectacular scenes back home.

Pivac quit the role in January 2007, citing family reasons. He returned to New Zealand for further provincial coaching stints with North Harbour and Auckland before his life-changing move to Wales.

Ellis Jenkins: Wales captain backed to thrive against Fiji

"I have memories of winning a Tri Nations down there which, for the Fijians, is big," added Pivac.

"When you play against the Tongans and Samoans it's important, like the Six Nations to Wales.

"I also had experience of the sevens down there and winning the World Cup with Fiji was just a tremendous experience, to see what it meant to the whole nation.

"They're mad passionate about their rugby. Rugby and religion are the two big R's. They are very similar to us in Wales and in New Zealand to be honest.

"Sevens was the number one sport followed by 15s and they'll come on Sunday and relish the opportunity to play in front of a big crowd. I know they'll be looking forward to it."

Fiji have named a temporary coaching staff for the autumn international fixtures against Spain, Wales and Georgia.

Vern Cotter, the usual head coach, and the team's other southern hemisphere-based coaches are not involved due to travel restrictions.

Instead, Welshman Gareth Baber, who led the Fiji sevens team to gold at this year's Olympics, has been announced as head coach for this three-match tour.

He will be assisted by former Ireland captain Rory Best, ex-Scotland fly-half Duncan Hodge and breakdown coach Richie Gray, who is part of the normal coaching set-up.

Bristol Bears centre Semi Radradra is absent due to injury and there is a lack of depth in certain positions. However, there are experienced players involved like Toulon's Leone Nakarawa, Clermont's Peni Ravai and Perpignan's Ben Volavola.

Fiji defeated Spain 43-13 ahead of their visit to Cardiff and are in the same World Cup group as Wales in France in 2023.

Wayne Pivac addresses his players during training with Fiji in 2006

"In a way, my experience is that the best players are in the northern hemisphere, up here earning big money," added Pivac.

"So they'll have a strong side, there is no doubt about that. It's unfortunate Vern can't come and one or two of the management staff, but since my time there Fiji have come a long way.

"They're a side that you can't rest against. The offloading game is second to none. The Fijians love ball-in-hand and they're very skilful.

"We saw them against the All Blacks with a solid scrum for the majority of the game and they scored a driving lineout try, so they've come a long way in the set-piece.

"A lot of their players are familiar to us in the northern hemisphere. We're expecting a big, physical match.

"I know from my time coming here in 2005, I think we were beaten by a drop goal in the last minute. Fiji will come knowing they usually have close games with Wales."