Santiago Grondona previously played for Jaguares in Super Rugby and joins compatriot Facundo Cordero at Sandy Park

Argentina back row Santiago Grondona has joined Exeter until the end of the current Premiership season.

The 23-year-old comes in as injury cover with the Chiefs having a number of problems in their loose forwards.

Jacques Vermeulen will not play again until the new year after a setback with a hamstring problem while Dave Ewers and Jonny Gray are also out.

Grondona moved to Newcastle last December but suffered a knee ligament injury that cut short his time there.

He will link up with his new team-mates after the Autumn internationals having won four caps for his country last autumn.

"After the news with Jacques, we felt it was important that we went and had a look in the market to see what was available in terms of options in the back five," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

"Santiago was one name that came up and having had a good look at him, I think he will be a really good fit for us.

"Looking at him, it's pretty obvious he's athletic and that he will offer size and physicality to our pack, so we're looking forward to getting him here and working closely with him."