England v Australia: Bevan Rodd in squad in place of isolating Joe Marler

Bevan Rodd
Rodd has been part of England squads in the summer and earlier this autumn without making a Test appearance
Autumn Test: England v Australia
Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham
Coverage: Live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Uncapped Sale prop Bevan Rodd, who also qualifies for Scotland, has been called into England's squad to face Australia in place of the isolating Joe Marler.

Rodd, 21, was born in Scotland but played for England at loosehead at age-grade level and a senior cap would commit him to Eddie Jones' side.

Rodd is picked in preference to Mako Vunipola, 30, who has 76 caps and was a British & Irish Lion in Tests in July.

England returned no new positive Covid-19 results in their latest tests.

Marler, who came off the bench in Saturday's win over Tonga, tested positive for Covid on Monday evening.

Captain Owen Farrell missed the win against Tonga following a result that was later shown to be a 'false positive'.

A member of England's backroom staff also tested positive last week.

On Sunday, before Marler's positive test, it was announced all 34 players named in England's squad would remain in camp for the full week, rather than some players being released back to their clubs.

The Rugby Football Union said the move would "enhance the Covid resilience of the team's boundary".

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by MrBounce, today at 12:57

    Good for Bevan. Fed up with seeing Mako's face in the mud at scrum time. Great player in the loose, but found wanting at the highest level scrummage-wise.

  • Comment posted by matt1il, today at 12:53

    Hopefully Trevor Davidson gets a chance with Marler dropping out

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:41

    Here you go folks, a list of where players for each of the 6N teams were born.

    Scotland top the list with 23 foreign born players(as in country of birth), England have least with 2.

    .https://www.americasrugbynews.com/2021/02/03/foreign-born-produced-players-in-2021-six-nations/

    Have a read of that fails/ABE/Red Dragon etc.

  • Comment posted by Lions Yawn, today at 12:34

    Scotland were at there best last Saturday and deserved the win. I love the England team and Eddie and his fellow coaches but Australia look too strong for a team at our stage of development. Perhaps if Marler was available and Eddie reverted to the Vunipolas, Ford, Faz and Manu, but it's far better to bring on new players like Smith, Dom and Radwan regardless of the result. AIs don't count anyway.

    • Reply posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 12:46

      Original Tequila Surfer replied:
      "AIs don't count anyway"

      Why don't they count?

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 12:29

    Good luck to him.
    Like others, I'd like to know what he is like in the tight. He is, by all accounts good around the park, but how would he fare against South Africa.
    I suspect Marler will be back for that game.
    Anyway...good luck Bevan. Hope it goes well for you.

    • Reply posted by Grand Master T, today at 12:51

      Grand Master T replied:
      Yes, please bring Marler back for SA - he will be a penalty machine at scrum time and we will need all of the points that we can get. We're relying on Sinkler, Itoje, and Marler to give us a few 3 pointers at scrum/ruck because we're missing key backs and will probably stick to a 10 man game.

  • Comment posted by Lions Yawn, today at 12:26

    So he plays for an England club, he played at all levels for England junior teams, he has personally chosen England and he qualifies for England. So what's the issue? Oh, because he was born in Scotland! Ok, should birth country be the single qualifying criteria for player's and their national teams? If so how many players would need to change their team?
    Good luck to him away whatever the outcome

  • Comment posted by Let the Red Dragon Rise, today at 12:25

    Not only does England plunder the pacific islands for players now they plunder Scotland as well!

    They have no shame, no talent and just have money. Enjoy the mercenary.

    • Reply posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 12:29

      Abraham Nigel Rothschild replied:
      Agree with you sir. They've bled the PI's dry and have now turned their attention to the Celtic nations. You better watch your players in Wales as the Nigels will be after them next.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 12:21

    Predictions for this weekend:

    South Africa (just)
    Argentina (just)
    New Zealand (by 10-15)
    England (just)
    Wales (by a lot)
    France (by a lot)

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:26

      SD replied:
      Arg are playing Italy so I reckon decent win for Arg. France will hammer Georgia.

      Other than those all other matches could go either way.

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 12:18

    Farrell's PCR was a false positive. Really?? There are very few things that give a false positive PCR result and Covid is everywhere at the moment. Sends out the wrong message for people in important positions to not have to isolate for 10 days like everyone else.

    For so many reasons it would be a bad thing to see Farrell in the starting XV on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by House of pain, today at 12:22

      House of pain replied:
      What a stupid comment. What he shouldn't be selected after being shown to not have covid?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:17

    Here we go, yet another HYS which will descend into the age old extremely boring and tedious eligibility debate.
    The usual suspects will jump onto it with undisguised glee whereas most of us would like to discuss actual rugby issues.

    According to article he played age grade for England so all pointers were there who he would represent. Brought up on Isle of Man although born in Scotland.

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 12:25

      Obsen replied:
      Unfortunately. My comment was made in jest. Don’t know much about Rodd, but wish him well in his England career.

  • Comment posted by Norman McLeod, today at 12:17

    Scotlands loss is Englands gain here. He was spotted as a real prospect and the lure of England was too good an opportunity for him, so fair play. If anything it highlights that the SRU need to be doing more to target and secure quality Scottish-qualified talent earlier, including having at least one more pro team in Scotland. Finlay Christie is probably our highest-profile "loss".

    • Reply posted by Obsen, today at 12:18

      Obsen replied:
      Sorry, but Christie was never going to play for Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 12:16

    He who dares Rodders. He who dares.

    Good choice and go well if you get selected

  • Comment posted by Frame, today at 12:10

    Who cares where the player was born? - does he qualify? - YES - does he want to play international rugby? - YES - does he want to play for the country he has been selected for? - YES - Done, sorted, NONE story.

    • Reply posted by Spoot, today at 12:20

      Spoot replied:
      I couldn't agree more, but perhaps you could persuade some of your compatriots to desist from posting mendacious nonsense about the majority of the Scotland squad being South African.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:07

    Shame about Marler, hopefully he'll be fit for SA as he'll be needed.
    Have to say don't know much about Rodd, is he good?

    As for ffails (he is 100% ABE) going on about poaching players....

    • Reply posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 12:13

      Abraham Nigel Rothschild replied:
      There is one thing you need to know about Rodd: He's Scottish.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 12:01

    Come on England, stop pinching foreign-born players. Shocking scenes.

    By the way, that is a joke. Good luck to Rodd. I hope it is the start to a proficient England career, for him.

    • Reply posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 12:04

      Abraham Nigel Rothschild replied:
      It's not a joke mate. It's sad to see the Bravehearts are being corrupted by the Nigels money.

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 12:00

    England have nearly as many pro teams as Scotland have pro players yet the Nigels are intent on stealing as many Scotsman as possible.

    • Reply posted by Pholmes, today at 12:12

      Pholmes replied:
      Name another international player on the England roster other then Rodd who is Scottish

  • Comment posted by Abraham Nigel Rothschild, today at 11:57

    I'll be rooting for Australia against the Nigels + Turncoats select XV.

    • Reply posted by Darth Vader is my Father, today at 12:01

      Darth Vader is my Father replied:
      Very Good - why don't you move there as well.

  • Comment posted by Original Tequila Surfer, today at 11:55

    Well done Bevan Rodd.

    Disappointed that he hasn't chosen Scotland but he has made it clear two years ago when we approached him, that he wants to play for England so fair enough and we wish him well.

    I hope you have a great successful career for England

    • Reply posted by Grand Master T, today at 12:47

      Grand Master T replied:
      He couldn't risk committing to Scotland because he may have been displaced by a SpringJock.

  • Comment posted by Pholmes, today at 11:43

    Prime example of why the suggested new rules allowing players to change international playing team could come in handy, much like happens in NZ they get a few call ups and are then condemned to a life of club rugby.

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 11:42

    Nice to see us pick a non-Pacific island player!

