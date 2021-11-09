England v Australia: Bevan Rodd in squad in place of isolating Joe Marler
|Autumn Test: England v Australia
|Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 17:45 GMT Venue: Twickenham
Uncapped Sale prop Bevan Rodd, who also qualifies for Scotland, has been called into England's squad to face Australia in place of the isolating Joe Marler.
Rodd, 21, was born in Scotland but played for England at loosehead at age-grade level and a senior cap would commit him to Eddie Jones' side.
Rodd is picked in preference to Mako Vunipola, 30, who has 76 caps and was a British & Irish Lion in Tests in July.
England returned no new positive Covid-19 results in their latest tests.
Marler, who came off the bench in Saturday's win over Tonga, tested positive for Covid on Monday evening.
Captain Owen Farrell missed the win against Tonga following a result that was later shown to be a 'false positive'.
A member of England's backroom staff also tested positive last week.
On Sunday, before Marler's positive test, it was announced all 34 players named in England's squad would remain in camp for the full week, rather than some players being released back to their clubs.
The Rugby Football Union said the move would "enhance the Covid resilience of the team's boundary".
Scotland top the list with 23 foreign born players(as in country of birth), England have least with 2.
.https://www.americasrugbynews.com/2021/02/03/foreign-born-produced-players-in-2021-six-nations/
Have a read of that fails/ABE/Red Dragon etc.
Like others, I'd like to know what he is like in the tight. He is, by all accounts good around the park, but how would he fare against South Africa.
I suspect Marler will be back for that game.
Anyway...good luck Bevan. Hope it goes well for you.
Good luck to him away whatever the outcome
They have no shame, no talent and just have money. Enjoy the mercenary.
South Africa (just)
Argentina (just)
New Zealand (by 10-15)
England (just)
Wales (by a lot)
France (by a lot)
For so many reasons it would be a bad thing to see Farrell in the starting XV on Saturday.
The usual suspects will jump onto it with undisguised glee whereas most of us would like to discuss actual rugby issues.
According to article he played age grade for England so all pointers were there who he would represent. Brought up on Isle of Man although born in Scotland.
Good choice and go well if you get selected
Have to say don't know much about Rodd, is he good?
As for ffails (he is 100% ABE) going on about poaching players....
By the way, that is a joke. Good luck to Rodd. I hope it is the start to a proficient England career, for him.
Disappointed that he hasn't chosen Scotland but he has made it clear two years ago when we approached him, that he wants to play for England so fair enough and we wish him well.
I hope you have a great successful career for England