Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones received his OBE from The Duke of Cambridge, Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones says there is "still plenty" for him to achieve after he received an OBE.

The 36-year-old received his honour in a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony hosted by the Duke of Cambridge.

Jones is the world record cap holder after winning his 149th cap for Wales against New Zealand last month, and having also featured in 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

"There's still plenty that I haven't done," he said.

"There's people who have helped me fulfil a certain amount of my potential and there's still a bit to go.

"When I was told about the award my immediate reaction was to be very grateful to the game as a whole for what it's given me and the qualities and characteristics it's brought out of me.

"But also for the people, from a young, young age, that have been involved in the game and helped me to be able to achieve, and continue to achieve, what I have done."

The Ospreys lock made his Wales debut against Argentina in 2006 and has gone on to win three Grand Slam titles in the Six Nations championship.

Jones has toured with the British and Irish Lions on four occasions and led the Lions in their 2021 tour to South Africa - which they narrowly lost.

He is set to miss the 2022 Six Nations because of a shoulder injury suffered in the recent defeat against the All Blacks.

But Wales head coach Wayne Pivac believes Jones could still play for his country at the 2023 World Cup.