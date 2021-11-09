Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Martyn Phillips was chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union, and also has commercial experience

Former Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Martyn Phillips has been appointed as the new chair of Premiership Rugby, to succeed Andy Higginson.

Higginson had been in the post since December 2019 and oversaw the league's Covid-19 response during the pandemic.

Phillips' arrival follows the appointment of Simon Massie-Taylor as Premiership CEO last month.

Nigel Melville was named chair of the Club Investors Group last December.

"There is a significant opportunity for Premiership Rugby to continue to develop the tournament and its commercial rights to their full potential," Phillips said.

"I am very excited about this new role and look forward to working together with Simon and his team, the clubs, owners and investors over the years ahead."