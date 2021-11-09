Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Coleman was already off the field for a head injury assessment by the time he was shown a red card

London Irish lock Adam Coleman has been banned for three matches following his sending off for a dangerous tackle on Saturday against Saracens.

Australia international Coleman, 30, made contact with the head of Saracens back-row forward Jackson Wray in the first half of a 34-34 Premiership draw.

Coleman was seen on Tuesday by a Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel.

He accepted a dangerous tackling charge contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13 - and is free to return from 30 November.

Coleman will miss the Premiership Cup games with Northampton and Saracens - and the return to league action at Harlequins.