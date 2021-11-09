Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gordon Reid's most recent Scotland appearance came in their World Cup defeat by Japan in October 2019

Wasps have signed Scotland loosehead prop Gordon Reid on a "short-term" deal to provide cover in the position.

The former Glasgow Warriors and London Irish forward, 34, has been playing for Scottish Premiership side Marr.

Reid will give Wasps head coach Lee Blackett another option, with Ben Harris and Tom West injured and Robin Hislop away on Scotland duty.

"Gordon has played a lot of games at the highest level and will bring a lot to our scrum," Blackett said. external-link

Wasps went into Sunday's Premiership defeat by Harlequins with 18 players unavailable for selection, and their casualty list was extended as full-back Ali Crossdale and props Hislop and Zac Nearchou all failed to finish the match.

Reid is the club's fifth short-term signing in the past month, with outside back Alex Gray, fly-half Tommy Mathews, Munster centre Alex McHenry and Edinburgh hooker Paddy Harrison all joining on similar deals.

The Coventry-based side are 10th in the table after seven matches this season.