Smith became the 10th New Zealand player to win 100 international caps in August

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v New Zealand Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Scrum-half Aaron Smith will join the New Zealand squad in Dublin as they prepare to take on Ireland on Saturday.

Smith was expected to miss his side's autumn tour following the birth of his son, but arrives after Brad Weber sustained a head knock early in their win over Italy last weekend.

"I'm going over with no expectations of playing," Smith said in a video tweeted by the All Blacks.

"But I'll try to do my best to impact where I can."

The half-back will now link up with the squad for the final two Tests of their season against Ireland and France, having made his 100th international appearance in August.

"I've very excited to come back and join the boys," said Smith, who gives New Zealand a third option at scrum-half with TJ Perenara and Finlay Christie the other number nines in the squad.

"Two very big games for the lads, which is really exciting to be part of. I'm just looking to try and help where I can, and bring a bit of energy."

The All Blacks arrive in Dublin after their 47-9 win over Italy in Rome saw them set world records for most Test points and tries in a calendar year.