Finn Russell kicked five of Scotland's points in Saturday's 15-13 defeat of Australia

Autumn internationals: Scotland v South Africa Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland can "push" from the world's top 10 into the top five, says Finn Russell.

Australia, ranked third, were beaten at Murrayfield on Sunday and world champions South Africa visit Edinburgh on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend's side are currently rated seventh best, with the Springboks second and New Zealand narrowly ahead in first.

"We've always been up there in the top 10," said fly-half Russell, 29.

"We want to push to get into the top five, if not higher. If we get the next couple of results that we're looking for and go into the Six Nations we'll be on our way up there and I believe we can. We've got a good belief in the squad.

"That game on Sunday was one we potentially might have lost in the past, when the narrow margins would go against us. But now we seem to have changed that.

"There's a lot of excitement building around this team and where we're going. We've been building over the last three, four, five years to get to where we are now and it feels like we're starting to turn a corner in terms of getting wins from more of the narrow games, which is great."

Russell impressed off the bench in the British and Irish Lions' third Test against South Africa earlier this year.

"Myself and all the boys and coaches who were on that tour have learned a lot about the Springboks," said the Racing 92 star.

"I think we'll be looking to play some fast, expansive rugby - obviously weather dependent. We'll have to control the game. We'll have to use our kicking, whether it's short or long.

"When I came on in that third Test, I found that when you play with confidence and high skill with execution you can put them under pressure.

"Australia managed to beat South Africa twice in the summer and we've managed to find a way to beat Australia so why can't we do the same again this weekend? It's a great challenge for us but we've got the belief we can do it."