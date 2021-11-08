Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Ciera Campbell has taken on the head coach role at Strathendrick RFC

A female farmer has accepted an invitation to coach the Strathendrick RFC men's team.

Ciera Campbell was under-18 coach with the Fintry club and has played for West of Scotland women.

The 24-year-old lost her opening match in charge against West Region Division 1 leaders Allan Glen's.

"The captain phoned me a couple of weeks ago and asked me if I'd be interested in taking over," Campbell told BBC Radio Scotland.

"He was someone I'd coached at under-18s. I thought it was quite an exciting opportunity.

"I was definitely nervous when I first got asked. I thought the guys that are slightly older than me might have an issue with it being a female coaching a men's team. 'What does she know about rugby?' - it's still seen very much as a men's game.

"There's actually been no issues at all. They're all absolutely brilliant to work with. It's actually a really, really young team."

Though new to the head coach role, Campbell is very well known at Strathendrick.

"I grew up watching my dad playing at West of Scotland and Strathendrick as well," she explained. "I've always been about Strathendrick.

"I've done first aid for the seniors and in the last year I've been training with them just to do some fitness.

"Maybe six or seven of the guys that have come through are former under-18s players. It's good that they've stuck with it."