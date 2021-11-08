A member of the crowd ran onto the pitch in the 63rd minute of Wales' match with South Africa and was tackled by stewards as Liam Williams was attempting to score

The Principality Stadium has been branded "the world's biggest pub" as the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) faces calls to address fans' behaviour.

Saturday's match between Wales and South Africa was marred by a supporter who ran on to the pitch and disrupted an attempt from the home side to score a try, prompting him to receive a lifetime ban at the stadium.

During the previous weekend's game against New Zealand, serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis joined the All Blacks' anthem line-up before being thrown out of the venue.

Off-field concerns are nothing new for the 74,500-capacity arena in Cardiff, where excessive drinking has led to disabled supporters being abused and an increase in p"people continually behaving unpleasantly, aggressively and rudely" in recent years.

Now with two high-profile pitch invasions in the space of a week, bosses at the Principality Stadium and WRU are being urged to take action.

Daniel Jarvis stands in line with the New Zealand team before being ejected by Principality Stadium security

'A serious accident waiting to happen'

Journalist and rugby historian Peter Jackson says increased bad behaviour from fans is an ongoing issue at the Principality Stadium and one that is "becoming worse".

"I do not understand why you pay up to £110 for a ticket and then consume so much alcohol that you can hardly see what's happening in front of you," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"I can't help but think that with the WRU, it's a case of you reap what you sow.

"I have never for the life of me understood why they don't close the bars for the 80 minutes during the game."

While there is a family stand at the Principality Stadium which is alcohol-free, there are more than 30 bars throughout the rest of the stadium where alcohol is served.

Jackson says rugby should take a lesson from football, where fans are unable to take alcohol to their seats.

"This doesn't happen in football," he added.

"It's not an exaggeration to say that what the union have done by promoting the drink culture, is they've turned the Principality Stadium in to the world's biggest pub.

"The union will say 'we've got an alcohol-free zone', but that's behind the North Stand.

"So if I, as a debenture holder who can afford the best seats, why should I have to give up my seat to watch the game from an inferior vantage point, simply because I don't want people impairing my view because they're going to and from the bar?

"I think that's unfair. It's time now to say 'we close the bars 10 minutes before kick-off and we don't re-open them until 10 minutes after full time'.

"If they don't do that then there's a serious accident waiting to happen at the Principality Stadium."

Malcolm Marx scored a crucial late try to give South Africa victory in Cardiff

Lifetime ban for pitch invader

In a statement issued on Monday, Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams confirmed the individual who invaded the pitch during the South Africa game would be banned from the venue and from buying WRU tickets.

"We were deeply disappointed to discover the individual is a registered player and member of a rugby club; and the WRU are currently investigating this as a code of conduct breach," he said.

Vicky Wales, chief customer officer at Principality Building Society, said: "Principality Stadium is recognised as one of the best sporting venues in the world, largely thanks to passionate supporters getting behind the Welsh team.

"We hope that the anti-social behaviour of a very small minority of people in the stadium doesn't tarnish the great reputation of Welsh rugby and its supporters."

'It's unfortunate and embarrassing'

Gerry Toms, a former general manager of the Principality Stadium and an ex-police officer, believes the incidents in the past two weeks have been embarrassing, but does not think they point to a long-term problem of security issues at the stadium.

"It's unfortunate and embarrassing to have two incidents in two weeks, but this is unusual behaviour, something you associate more with football," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"You could have stewards shoulder-to-shoulder all around the ground, but that would spoil the experience of the fans trying to watch the game. It is a delicate balance.

"Maybe they need to add one or two stewards on the perimeter to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"I don't think they need more security, the stewards are very experienced, as they showed when the pitch stewards reacted so quickly.

"An incident like this will happen again, but I don't think it's a long-term trend."

Recent incidents at the Principality Stadium have prompted debate about whether fans should be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats

Toms does not agree that a ban on alcohol sales in the stadium is a possible solution.

"The drink issue, there has always been that long-term argument," he added.

"But why should the majority be penalised for the behaviour of a very small minority?

"I think the link between the bad behaviour and alcohol intake is a bit thin."

However, Lee Doddridge, director of Covenant, a security risk management consultancy, believes the option of limiting sales of alcohol in the stadium should be explored.

"The drinking quite possibly needs to be looked at. I know there were talks of excessive drinking during the All Blacks game the week before as well," he said.

"Do we have to look at limiting the amount of alcohol someone can have? How I don't know, is it a stamp procedure?

"We are led to believe this was a drink-related £20 bet to get on the pitch.

"But what if the next time it's something more serious? What if someone got through with a knife and wanted to do harm?"

New Zealand ran out 54-16 winners at the home of Welsh rugby on 30 October

Fans' view from the stadium

Craig James from Cardiff: "In front of me was a group of schoolchildren and everybody did as much as they could to welcome them to the ground but behind me were a group of Springboks fans, every other word was a swear word and they were clearly blasted [drunk].

"These kids spent more time looking behind them then they did at the game. In terms of protecting the game, we've got to make it welcoming for these children or the game is just going to die on itself.

"The WRU has got a responsibility to ensure the crowd enjoys the game."

Jan Frost from Cwmbran: "I'm 80 and have watched rugby all my life and absolutely love the game but I think when the game is on the bars should be closed.

"When you're walking to your seats your feet are sticking to the floor because of all the beer that's dropped."

Lee Wells from Pontypridd: "We were sat at the end of a row. The steps were drenched in beer and a young girl slipped and fell down about four steps on to her backside.

"Four or five guys to the side us were back and for during the first half and had to pass us six or seven times. I made a passing comment 'oh for God's sake not again' and he turned round and said 'what did you just say to me?'".