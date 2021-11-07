Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Farrell has won 99 Test caps, 93 for England and another six for the British and Irish Lions

Captain Owen Farrell has been released from isolation to re-join the England squad after his Covid test was revealed to be a false positive.

The 30-year-old missed Saturday's 69-3 win over Tonga after a test taken on Thursday morning came back positive.

However, the result was reviewed and, after subsequent tests proved negative, he is free to resume normal activities.

England Rugby say the process was "in line with advice given by UK Health Security Agency".

In Farrell's absence, George Furbank, more usually a full-back, started at 10 with Harlequins' Marcus Smith coming off the bench midway though the second half.

The possibility of head coach Eddie Jones naming Smith at 10 inside Farrell at inside centre had already been derailed by a minor leg injury that kept Smith out of training for much of the build-up.

That combination could now be likely for England's meeting with Australia next Saturday. Their autumn series concludes with a match against South Africa on 20 November.

It will be the first time the teams have met since South Africa's win in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.