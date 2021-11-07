Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Callum Sirker's tries were key for Cornish Pirates in their win at London Scottish

Cornish Pirates got their first away win at London Scottish since 2011 as they beat the Championship's bottom side 19-17 in a tight game in Richmond.

Dan Nutton put the hosts ahead before Callum Sirker and Tom Channon tries gave Pirates a 12-5 half-time lead.

But scores for Brian Tuilagi and Noah Ferdinand saw Scottish lead 17-12 with 16 minutes to go.

Sirker got his second three minutes later to level the scores as Arwel Robson hit the winning conversion.

The win kept the Pirates second in the Championship table, but the lack of a bonus point saw the gap to leaders Ealing increase to three points, while Jersey Reds are now level with the Cornish side.