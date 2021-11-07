England 56-15 New Zealand: Hosts claim another ruthless record victory

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Franklin's Gardens

Lark Davies
England's victory surpassed the record winning margin set in Exeter last weekend
England v New Zealand
England: (28) 56
Tries: Cokayne 3, Kildunne, Penalty try, Infante, Davies, Dow; Cons: Harrison 7
New Zealand: (0) 15
Tries: Woodman 2, Fluhler

England claimed another ruthless, record victory against New Zealand as Amy Cokayne scored a hat-trick in Northampton to seal back-to-back wins.

The Black Ferns are expected to be one of England's main World Cup rivals, but could not respond as the Red Roses scored four first-half tries.

New Zealand scored three tries after the break, but England crossed three more times to remain world number ones.

The victory breaks the record winning margin set in last weekend's 43-12 win.

England wear dominance with ease against world champions

Newly-appointed England captain Poppy Cleall had expected New Zealand to respond with a lot of "emotional energy" after last weekend's heavy defeat and to begin with it looked like the Black Ferns might deliver.

The visitors won a scrum penalty and threatened up front, but a moment of individual brilliance from England centre Helena Rowland seemed to break the spell.

Showing her sevens prowess, Rowland cut through New Zealand's defensive line with ease and from there England stamped out any sign of a Black Ferns challenge.

The Red Roses forwards soon put their mark on the game too as Cokayne took the ball over in a maul for her first try.

As New Zealand made an increasing number of errors, Cleall blew a hole in their defence and Ellie Kildunne profited as she crossed on the left.

Where there might have been a sense of disbelief in England's early lead over New Zealand in the first game, this time the Red Roses wore their dominance with ease.

They were boosted by a penalty try after New Zealand scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge was shown yellow for a deliberate knock-on.

The Black Ferns made their way into England's 22 around the 20-minute mark but despite their 21-point lead the hosts were as relentless as ever.

The game slowed somewhat before Cokayne went over in a maul for the second time to further assert England's lead over the five-time world champions before the break.

England on perfect course for World Cup in 2022

Ex-England scrum-half Matt Dawson had called last weekend's win "a real eye-opener" for those who should watch more women's rugby. This latest showing will have turned heads within the women's rugby community too.

In a huge show of dominance with less than a year to go until the World Cup, England have now won 16 Tests in a row and were last beaten in July 2019 - a defeat by the Black Ferns.

But they will not get ahead of themselves given they beat New Zealand in 2017 and went on to lose to them in the World Cup final later that year.

But with another four tries scored in the second half, it is certainly a moment to celebrate for English rugby.

Cokayne completed her hat-trick after the break and England even managed to keep Olympic sevens champion Portia Woodman quiet for 50 minutes.

The wing did eventually fight her way into the game as the Black Ferns caught England's defence narrow and she crossed on the right.

Soon New Zealand's errors again gifted the Red Roses opportunities as Leanne Infante grabbed a long line-out throw to score, before England replacement Sarah McKenna was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on.

It did not dent England's progress as Abby Dow landed another blow, leaving Woodman toppling backwards to steam down the left wing for an eighth try.

In a sign that Zoe Harrison is more than ready to take over goal-kicking duties from the injured Emily Scarratt, the fly-half nailed the conversion to maintain 100% accuracy from the tee.

Woodman responded with a second try just before full-time but the score could not sour a historic England win.

The Red Roses' autumn series continues against world number three side Canada at the Twickenham Stoop next Sunday before they face the United States.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Aitchison, Rowland, Dow; Harrison, Infante (vice-capt); Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, Packer, Cleall (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Botterman, Muir, Millar-Mills, Hunter, MacDonald, Tuima, McKenna.

Sin-bin: McKenna (65')

New Zealand: Robins-Reti; Woodman, Fluhler, Brooker, Leti-I'iga; Demant, Cocksedge; Love, Houpapa-Barrett, Nelso, Ngan-Woo, Wills, Bremner, Elder (capt), Mikarele-Tu'u.

Replacements: Ngata-Aerengamate, Itunu, Rule, Roos, Simon, Bayler, Maliepo, Hohepa.

Sin-bin: Cocksedge (17')

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 17:19

    It seems that some male rugby fans are having difficulty spotting this was a Ladies game! I don't suppose the picture was a clue was it? Or am I missing something.

  • Comment posted by boris est mendax, today at 17:17

    …then english women are real monsters…

  • Comment posted by ForgottenHowToLose, today at 17:16

    Had to endure this tripe before the wasps game kicked up.

    I've seen more skill and physicality in my local pubs vets team. I did enjoy knocking one off over the fat chicks though, to be fair.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 17:14

    99 points in two games against the world champs? Statement made!

  • Comment posted by GR, today at 17:13

    Yawn....BBC still trying to promote the fairer sex rugby.

    Sorry, doesn't float my boat.
    Hence the negative votes 😄

  • Comment posted by LLOCKET, today at 17:13

    bbc please stop mixing men and ladies games , titles are misleading so suggest separate sections !

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 17:12

    Nice to see the EBC is alive and well

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LFC GBR China 1981-Present, today at 17:02

    Well done England Women on beating NZ Women also a massive mention to Scotland Women beating Australia Women earlier.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LFC GBR China 1981-Present, today at 17:03

      Ling Liu LFC GBR China 1981-Present replied:
      Sorry Scotland men vs Australia men

  • Comment posted by BLIMMER, today at 17:00

    A great game, with great technique. Ladies rugby has really jumped forward in last 10 years. England deserved winners, but they should be. No restrictions on playing, fully pro players, playing in a pro league for a pro side. New Zealand only their second game in 2 years. You'd have been an idiot to expect a win. World Cup don't expect the same surrender, a proud nation, great basic skills. Great

  • Comment posted by Seven bells, today at 16:59

    What happened at the end? NZ player held up, ball not grounded yet referee chose not to take a look at it and awarded a (sympathy) try?

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 17:13

      chris replied:
      Apparently, the touch judge had a clear view to give it. I'm not convinced - surely it was worth a check upstairs.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 16:54

    Brilliant performance. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 16:51

    Scotland beat Australia but England thrash New Zealand.

    Insert words where appropriate but do not upset the agenda.

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 16:57

      The Nadger replied:
      Yep.
      There is a difference between a 41 point win (thrash) and a 2 point win (beat).

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:49

    Well done Red Roses. I watched Scotland Aus game live so I'll watch this on iplayer.
    Beating NZ twice in a row some feat.

