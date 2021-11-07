Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's victory surpassed the record winning margin set in Exeter last weekend

England v New Zealand England: (28) 56 Tries: Cokayne 3, Kildunne, Penalty try, Infante, Davies, Dow; Cons: Harrison 7 New Zealand: (0) 15 Tries: Woodman 2, Fluhler

England claimed another ruthless, record victory against New Zealand as Amy Cokayne scored a hat-trick in Northampton to seal back-to-back wins.

The Black Ferns are expected to be one of England's main World Cup rivals, but could not respond as the Red Roses scored four first-half tries.

New Zealand scored three tries after the break, but England crossed three more times to remain world number ones.

The victory breaks the record winning margin set in last weekend's 43-12 win.

England wear dominance with ease against world champions

Newly-appointed England captain Poppy Cleall had expected New Zealand to respond with a lot of "emotional energy" after last weekend's heavy defeat and to begin with it looked like the Black Ferns might deliver.

The visitors won a scrum penalty and threatened up front, but a moment of individual brilliance from England centre Helena Rowland seemed to break the spell.

Showing her sevens prowess, Rowland cut through New Zealand's defensive line with ease and from there England stamped out any sign of a Black Ferns challenge.

The Red Roses forwards soon put their mark on the game too as Cokayne took the ball over in a maul for her first try.

As New Zealand made an increasing number of errors, Cleall blew a hole in their defence and Ellie Kildunne profited as she crossed on the left.

Where there might have been a sense of disbelief in England's early lead over New Zealand in the first game, this time the Red Roses wore their dominance with ease.

They were boosted by a penalty try after New Zealand scrum-half Kendra Cocksedge was shown yellow for a deliberate knock-on.

The Black Ferns made their way into England's 22 around the 20-minute mark but despite their 21-point lead the hosts were as relentless as ever.

The game slowed somewhat before Cokayne went over in a maul for the second time to further assert England's lead over the five-time world champions before the break.

England on perfect course for World Cup in 2022

Ex-England scrum-half Matt Dawson had called last weekend's win "a real eye-opener" for those who should watch more women's rugby. This latest showing will have turned heads within the women's rugby community too.

In a huge show of dominance with less than a year to go until the World Cup, England have now won 16 Tests in a row and were last beaten in July 2019 - a defeat by the Black Ferns.

But they will not get ahead of themselves given they beat New Zealand in 2017 and went on to lose to them in the World Cup final later that year.

But with another four tries scored in the second half, it is certainly a moment to celebrate for English rugby.

Cokayne completed her hat-trick after the break and England even managed to keep Olympic sevens champion Portia Woodman quiet for 50 minutes.

The wing did eventually fight her way into the game as the Black Ferns caught England's defence narrow and she crossed on the right.

Soon New Zealand's errors again gifted the Red Roses opportunities as Leanne Infante grabbed a long line-out throw to score, before England replacement Sarah McKenna was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on.

It did not dent England's progress as Abby Dow landed another blow, leaving Woodman toppling backwards to steam down the left wing for an eighth try.

In a sign that Zoe Harrison is more than ready to take over goal-kicking duties from the injured Emily Scarratt, the fly-half nailed the conversion to maintain 100% accuracy from the tee.

Woodman responded with a second try just before full-time but the score could not sour a historic England win.

The Red Roses' autumn series continues against world number three side Canada at the Twickenham Stoop next Sunday before they face the United States.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Thompson, Aitchison, Rowland, Dow; Harrison, Infante (vice-capt); Cornborough, Cokayne, Bern, Aldcroft, Ward, Matthews, Packer, Cleall (capt).

Replacements: Davies, Botterman, Muir, Millar-Mills, Hunter, MacDonald, Tuima, McKenna.

Sin-bin: McKenna (65')

New Zealand: Robins-Reti; Woodman, Fluhler, Brooker, Leti-I'iga; Demant, Cocksedge; Love, Houpapa-Barrett, Nelso, Ngan-Woo, Wills, Bremner, Elder (capt), Mikarele-Tu'u.

Replacements: Ngata-Aerengamate, Itunu, Rule, Roos, Simon, Bayler, Maliepo, Hohepa.

Sin-bin: Cocksedge (17')