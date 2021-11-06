Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams attempts to score a second-half try while a pitch invader is halted on the Principality Stadium pitch

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac admits he is unsure whether Liam Williams would have scored against South Africa after being disrupted by a Principality Stadium pitch invader.

With the scores at 15-15, a member of the crowd ran onto the pitch in the 63rd minute and was tackled by stewards as Williams was attempting to score.

World champions South Africa went onto to win 23-18.

"You don't want to see that in the game," said Pivac.

"It was very disappointing that happened, but nothing the officials could do about that."

There were no guarantees Williams would have scored with the pass behind him and three covering South Africa defenders.

The incident of the intruder being stopped did occur though in Williams' vision before he was stripped of possession.

When asked whether he thought Williams would have crossed, Pivac replied: "Look, I don't know. We just saw a two v one type situation forming up. At the time, I thought here we go.

"We had a one-man advantage. I haven't had a chance to speak to the players. They might have been distracted but there wasn't much more the officials could have done. They've got to deal with that the way they did."

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi added: "I saw it in the end. There was nothing we could have done. Both teams reacted to the situation.

"You just see someone getting tackled. I thought it was well taken care of by the stadium staff."

The culprit was frogmarched away to boos from the Cardiff crowd and Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams said: "We condemn this type of behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

"He was intercepted and immediately escorted from the stadium and handed over to South Wales Police."

But the incident is another worrying security breach for Principality Stadium bosses following last weekend's game against New Zealand, when serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis joined the All Blacks anthem line-up before being thrown out of the venue.